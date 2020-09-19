After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Trump wants to determine his successor “without delay” – politics

Shortly after the death of US Constitutional Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump called on the Senate not to oppose the nomination of a successor ahead of the November presidential election.

Among the major decisions that Republicans were elected to power include “the selection of US Supreme Court justices,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have this obligation without delay!”

In view of the presidential election on November 3, the American Democrats are calling for such a postponement. Your presidential candidate Joe Biden, who, according to current polls, can hope for a victory over Trump, was referring to a 2016 decision.

At the time, Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republican majority in the House of Lords, declined to put the proposed successor to the late Conservative Judge Anthony Scalia to the vote. As justification, the Republican referred to the presidential election, which was on the agenda ten months later. Now the Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, had to behave accordingly, Biden demanded.

Trump had already presented a list of 20 possible candidates for Ginsburg’s successor last week – all very conservative lawyers.

Ginsburg was known for its commitment to women’s rights

Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was appointed a Supreme Court Judge by then US President Bill Clinton in 1993 and is known for her commitment to women’s rights, among other things.

The Supreme Court vacancy created by Ginsburg’s death offers Trump the opportunity to gain a conservative majority there, potentially for decades. In the nine-member court, the conservative forces already have a preponderance, which could now increase. (AFP)