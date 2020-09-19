Covid. 5 reasons Madrid are on the verge of collapse – Observer

The problem is that health facilities have not been strengthened by professionals capable of meeting this increased workload. As for screening teams, and according to the newspaper, the problem will be more a lack of organization than a lack of human resources. Since August 23, no daily bulletin with the new cases and epidemics detected by these Madrid screening teams has been published.

Of the 35,000 cases diagnosed in the past two weeks in the Madrid region, only 800 have been identified by screening teams, the Financial Times reports. But the problem is not unique to this region: at the national level, screening teams have identified an average of three contacts for each positive case of Covid-19 and in 38% of cases, it was not possible to identify the source of the infection. It is not even known how many people are on the screening teams, the British newspaper said. The regions managed to control the number of cases with isolation, but were not prepared for what was to follow.

Without screening teams to perform their intended function – to identify close contacts of people who test positive for the new coronavirus – doctors at health centers are encouraging infected people to inform close contacts directly. And it increases the number of people who are looking to find out whether they are infected or not. “There is a lot of confusion, people come without knowing what a close case is”, explains Dr Milagros González Béjar.

But the figures in the Madrid region do not leave much room for doubt about the gravity of the situation, warns the newspaper El Confidencial: one in four tests in Madrid is positive. In addition, 67% of positive cases are asymptomatic – which makes Madrid, alongside Extremadura and Galicia, one of the regions that detects the most cases of this type.

In view of the uncontrolled situation in Madrid, and with some areas more critical than others, the deputy health adviser of the autonomous region, Antonio Zapatero, announced Wednesday morning that “selective detention would be carried out in the most critical areas. important. incidence ”, especially in the south of the capital, where many workers live and where there has been an increase in the transmission of the virus.

The problem is, Zapatero announced the measure before it was approved by the regional government and is only exchanging WhatsApp messages with President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “I communicated via WhatsApp [com a presidente] the measures that I was going to announce this morning [quarta-feira], when we were at the ministry meeting [consejería]”Said Zapatero, quoted by the newspaper El País.” The president always supports any measure to protect the health of the citizens of Madrid, as has been repeated several times, so I understand that she will support this measure that we offer decisively, as you always have.

The problem is that there was no one to defend the measure, which took members of the regional government by surprise, not even Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who remained silent all day and whose executive ended up canceling the press conference scheduled for That day, reported the newspaper El País. As early as Thursday, the Regional Minister of Justice, Enrique López, declared that the word sequestration “creates anguish” and that what the regional government intends mobility and contacts ”to avoid transmission and avoid having to confine to new people, AFP reported.

This Friday, the Ayuso executive announced the measures to be implemented: gatherings limited to six people, closed parks and gardens and restrictions on mobility (entrances and exits) in 37 neighborhoods of Madrid where the incidence of the virus is more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which means that more than 877,000 people will be affected by the measure, reported the newspaper El País. The objective is “to avoid by all means the state of alert”, declared the president of the autonomous region.

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa, meanwhile, said the regional government should do whatever it takes to control the pandemic. And in response to this, Ignacio Aguado, vice president of the Community of Madrid, called on the central government to “get strongly involved in controlling the pandemic”. However, neither has spoken of declaring a state of alarm in the region. Pedro Sánchez had already made it clear in August that each region could turn to the central government if it deemed necessary, but not Madrid.

The Comunidad de Madrid has been on the sole for too long.

I am delighted that the President of Gobierno is finally coming to meet me. https://t.co/owsZSSotru

– Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) September 17, 2020

While the government in Madrid has not responded to the pandemic and is accused of not being able to give a firm response to the situation, the national government has not done better: in part because of the strong polarization between parties, but also because the Pedro Sánchez administration understood that the pandemic must be managed at the level of the autonomous regions – which together have 10 times more money than the central government in the area of ​​health, indicates the Financial Times.

Autonomous regions, in turn, demand more leadership from the Prime Minister. The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who will finally be able to meet Pedro Sánchez, accepted the offer of cooperation, but regretted that the region “has been alone for so long”, reported the newspaper El Periódico.