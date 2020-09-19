Belarus. Police arrest hundreds of protesters in Minsk – Observer

Belarusian police have arrested hundreds of demonstrators demonstrating this Saturday in the capital of Minsk against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The 2,000 or so Protestants were mostly women, and their path was blocked by police. According to Reuters, which quotes a witness, the police began to evacuate, one by one, the people who made up the crowd.

Among the various detainees is activist Nina Baginskaya, 73, who has become an icon of the protests after clashing with armed police last month.

Stylish lady – Nina Baginskaya, 73, has become a celebrity after photos of her fight against Belarusian riot police went viral. She has been fined so many for protesting over the years that half of her pension is withheld by the state. https://t.co/wx539gE461 pic.twitter.com/mp6IhyCpOR

– Maria Antonova (@mashant) August 30, 2020

AFP reports that several ambulances were dispatched to the scene to help Protestants during the incidents. Also according to this method, the police arrested so many women that they do not have vehicles available to transport them, some of whom were released on the spot.

Belarus has been the scene of several protests since August 9, when Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth presidential term, in elections deemed fraudulent by the opposition and part of the international community – Lukashenko denies these accusations. At the end of August, for example, more than 100,000 people took part in a demonstration in opposition to the man who has been in power for 26 years.

Also in August, EU foreign ministers gave the green light for sanctions against those responsible for cracking down on the protest movement against Alexander Lukashenko.