Bad weather: civil protection recorded 150 events between 8 am and 5 pm | Meteorology

Civil protection recorded 150 events this Saturday due to bad weather conditions, Leiria, Coimbra, Porto and Lisbon being the most affected districts, said the commander of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority (ANEPC).

Pedro Araújo, ANEPC commander, explained that the events are linked to falling trees (63), road cleaning (45) and flooding (23).

The most affected districts are Leiria (37), Coimbra (31), Porto (23) and Lisbon (12).

In the first three, the events are due to the yellow warning issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere, he explained.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Between midnight on Friday and 8 am on Saturday, civil protection recorded 555 events.

The yellow warning is issued by the IPMA whenever there is a risky situation for certain activities depending on the weather situation.

continue reading