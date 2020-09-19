FDP Party Congress Under Corona Terms: “One-Man-Show” At The End – What Happens Next For The FDP? – Politics

Now the virus has also forced the FDP to move. As if the liberals had not suffered enough in the corona crisis, due to declining importance and poor poll results, they now have to give up a familiar place – for hygienic reasons.

Instead of the hip “Station”, a renewed freight yard in Kreuzberg, the FDP federal party congress will take place as usual on this sunny Saturday in the rather sedate Neukölln conference hotel “Estrel”. On the edge of a Berlin industrial area, where trucks drive past in the direction of the autobahn – not quite outside the city, but also no longer in the middle.

The location is in line with the current situation of the FDP to some extent. If there were parliamentary elections today, the Liberals should fear being expelled from the Bundestag. They are five to seven percent in surveys. In the center, in the center of politics, the FDP is no longer standing.

If the Liberals get their way, it will soon be over. Mission Aim is the motto of the party congress. It should and should rise a year before the federal election – that’s the watchword. They want to be reinforced in the Bundestag, if possible back in the government. The topics that should be successful: business, education, digitization.

Lindner’s one-man show is no longer working

The starting position for the FDP is extremely unfavorable: party leader Christian Lindner, former star of his own political “One Man Show”, has recently had little success – instead he is dissatisfied in the party with the expulsion of his 39-year-old secretary General Linda Teuteberg has been arranged.

The applause from the delegates is noticeably cautious as the FDP chief in a dark suit takes to the bright blue stage.

Departure: Linda Teuteberg, former general secretary of the FDP, leaves the stage of the federal party conference after a short speech Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

But Lindner wouldn’t be Lindner if he couldn’t pull the people in the room by his side with full rhetorical power. He speaks freely, moves confidently on stage, draws circles in the sky with his right hand when things get complicated. In terms of content, it offers a mixture of emotions, attacks on the competition and – quite unusual for the 41-year-old – irony and self-criticism.

The delegates will later provisionally relieve the ailing party leader with applause.

“Corona seems manageable today”

“Finally another federal party congress,” Lindner begins his speech. The fact that we come together despite the pandemic is a signal: “Ultimately, the virus should not triumph over freedom.”

There shouldn’t be a second lockdown. One should not allow “our parents and grandparents to feel lonely again in retirement homes”.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Intelligent solutions are needed for autumn and winter. “Corona seems manageable today.” Lindner calls for a “step into economic normalcy”. The state corona assistance, the short-time working benefits, the suspension of the obligation to file for bankruptcy – all of this should not be extended indefinitely.

Instead, we need a “solid fiscal policy”, less debt and taxes, but more market. “Let’s work on a new economic miracle in this country!” Lindner exclaims. As expected, this ensures a positive approval.

Lindner explains Jamaica-Aus

The delegates also show understanding when Lindner switches to self-criticism. He defends the fact that he broke the Jamaica polls in the fall of 2017 – but then adds, “We would do a few things differently.” He says he would explain the Jamaica off better today.

Lindner did not compromise on the decision to replace his Secretary-General Teuteberg with the Rhineland-Palatinate Minister of Economy, Volker Wissing.

He politely thanks Teuteberg for her job and tries a man’s joke: During their tenure, he and his general are said to have started “together 300 times a day” – with morning phone calls. Secluded giggles in the hallway, Teuteberg looks at the ground, bites his bottom lip.

Volker Wissing, the new FDP Secretary General, Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Later she will announce in a short speech that she will remain involved with the FDP as a top candidate in Brandenburg “and beyond”. Her previous job was “usually a pleasure”. The applause is strong. Many at the party congress seem happy if the move from Teuteberg to Wissing goes without further scratches.

Wissing demands: “Private for the state”

The newcomer then got a reasonable election result with 82.8 percent – ten points less than the Teuteberg in April 2019. His speech was welcomed by the delegates, but Wissing was unable to carry the party congress along.

He reliably responds to the subject for which Lindner chose him: the market economy. “Private to the state” is the most important requirement. Wissing speaks objectively, stands behind the yellow pulpit, but now and then the emphasis resonates in his voice. Then he sounds almost like an experienced secretary-general when he accuses the grand coalition of “megalomania” or demands that the state “pull its fingers out of the dough of the economy as quickly as possible”.

All in all, however, the conversation is characterized by some emotional moments – which is also true of the FDP party congress under the conditions of the corona crisis, with distance rules and everyday masks.