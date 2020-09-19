FDP Federal Party Congress: Why the Liberals Don’t Get Out of the Blind Spot – Politics

Finally, co-administrations in the federal government again, that has long been dreamed of in the FDP. This became clear again on Saturday during the federal liberal party conference in Berlin. “We have to become so strong that we can have a say in which direction this country is going,” said party leader Christian Lindner. “My personal goal as chairman of the FDP is not to play on the court. When I get my way, we play to win. “

The free democrats want to return to power with their core issue: economic policy. The FDP is entering the super election year 2021.

It is something that parties often do when they are in a crisis: they return to their ‘brand essence’. This should promote inner cohesion and mobilize old forces again. You can understand the FDP is betting on it. Digital, the environment, criticism of China – none of the topics Lindner tried recently brought the desired success.

So now the market should regulate it, you could say. The FDP wants to bring its greatest competence, the economy, to the fore, coupled with a “promise of progress” for the capable and ambitious.

Can the FDP drive the federal government for it?

But whether this fits in time is the question. In the corona crisis, many people fear social decline rather than dream of new career opportunities. The FDP’s criticism of state interventions in the economy, such as corona aid for entrepreneurs, is unlikely to catch on outside of the classic liberal clientele. You just have to look at the federal government’s high crisis management approval ratings.

The FDP will barely succeed in driving the competition ahead. While the Greens are growing fast in the polls and getting a lot of attention, the Liberals are in danger of staying where they are easily overlooked: in the blind spot of politics.

This also applies to the top personnel of the FDP. The fact that Lindner dumped his general secretary Linda Teuteberg after only a year and a half in office, as if he had replaced an office manager while on probation, once again reveals the FDP’s “women’s problem”. With the imminent withdrawal of Lindner’s deputy Katja Suding, there will be hardly any female figureheads anytime soon.

Hardly any young talents in the front row

It does not help that with the by-election of the presidium on Saturday there is one more woman on the committee than before. The FDP lacks prominent female politicians – and politicians too.

Retired: After only a year and a half in office, the previous Secretary General of the FDP, Linda Teuteberg, has to leave her post Photo: dpa / Bernd von Jutrczenka

Young talents such as Bundestag member Konstantin Kuhle will be playing in the back row until further notice. This damages the profile of the party as a whole. There seems to be little room in the Lindner-FDP for domestic politician Kuhle’s specialty, civil rights – unless it’s about Hong Kong or Russia.

Where are the front row liberal voices about “Racial Profiling” in the German police, about “Black Lives Matter” or about discrimination in the labor market? The Greens like to fill the gap.

The eco party could take the place of the FDP in the coming year when it comes to a governing coalition in the federal government. In the Union, some have long looked to black and green, especially as the FDP currently seems too weak to be considered the majority funder of the CDU and CSU. If Lindner hasn’t come up with anything by then, co-administration could remain one thing for the Liberals in a year’s time: a beautiful dream.