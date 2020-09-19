and Premier League debut ended in defeat – Observe …

22 games. Bruno Fernandes only needed 22 games for Manchester United last season, only in the second half of the season, to be considered by fans as the Red Devil’s Player of the Year. This week, the Portuguese midfielder received the Sir Matt Busby Award and joined names like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney and David De Gea, who also received the distinction previously.

And in recent weeks, between the rare vacations Manchester United players have enjoyed and international commitments, Bruno Fernandes was one of two members of the Solskjaer squad who ended up standing out for good reasons – in clear contrast with two others who walked. in the mouths of the world but for the worst reasons. While Harry Maguire was arrested for contempt in Greece and Mason Greenwood was sacked from the England squad for breaking health safety rules, Bruno Fernandes remains a fan favorite and Marcus Rashford is now a fan favorite. .

The young England striker, who led a movement last season that ultimately led Boris Johnson’s government to expand the system of free school meals during the holidays, continues to be involved in the fight to end hunger among children. kids in the UK – and now he’s even been praised by a rival. “Marcus Rashford may well become the first Manchester United player to receive a standing ovation at Anfield. He made the politicians change their minds because he wanted all children to eat all meals. What he has done is fantastic, extraordinary. Those are the two words everyone was saying during the pandemic: Marcus Rashford, ”Scottish side Liverpool’s Andy Robertson said in an interview with The Times.

Now this Saturday, and having skipped on the first day of last weekend due to the extended and recent Europa League participation, Manchester United were making their debut in the current edition of the Premier League. Against Crystal Palace, at Old Trafford, Solskjaer had an eleven which showed that many regulars were still recovering their physical form and the team still lacked the recommended momentum: Fosu-Mensah was right-back, McTominay was in midfield with Pogba and Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James started the attack with Martial and Rashford. Regular starters at the end of last season were Greenwood, Fred and Wan-Bissaka on the bench, as was Van de Beek, the Dutch midfielder who is still the Red Devils’ only backup this summer.

An alternative eleven which, on the ground, ended up showing little in the first minutes. Manchester United had a very poor performance when, still in the first 10 minutes, Townsend opened the scoring with a shot from the first to the far post after a cross from the left (7 ′). Solskjaer’s side were punished for a very listless start to the game and were not able to react exactly to the disadvantage – Crystal Palace, naturally, withdrew to the ground and joined the lines near the big box and Manchester United tried to get on the pitch. . Ideas, however, were scarce and the two most dangerous moments next to Guaita’s goal were Bruno Fernandes, with shots for easy saves from the Spanish keeper.

Before the break, he traveled to Palace to be close to increasing the advantage, with a shot from Ayew that forced De Gea to a huge defense (45 + 1 ′), and the idea that Solskjaer should move the team to leave. behind the result. At the start of the second half Daniel James left to make way for Greenwood but the creativity slump remained – Bruno Fernandes was visibly tired in midfield, Pogba barely had any intervention in the offensive dynamic and the ball did not reach either Rashford or Martial. And when it comes to playing time, it was noted that Palace already have official games and Manchester United haven’t even had a pre-season.

It was around this time that Greenwood ended up having United’s first chance in the entire game, heading to the side after a Fosu-Mensah cross on the right (60 ′). Solskjaer reacted with the arrival of Van de Beek, who made his England debut, replacing Pogba but the problems had no solution: Rashford was too close to the wing, Bruno Fernandes was ‘no’ ‘, Martial had neither space nor ball to unbalance. The clock continued and Zaha ended up increasing the advantage in the conversion of a penalty committed by Lindelof (74 ′) – which had to be repeated because De Gea was in the lead from the first attempt, wasted by Ayew. Until the end, Van de Beek made his debut for the new team (80 ′) but Zaha scored twice immediately and finished the match (85 ′).

Manchester United lost to Crystal Palace in the opening game of this edition of the Premier League and have entered the worst season in which expectations for Solskjaer’s side are quite high. In a day of total apathy for the Red Devils, there remains the idea that a bad day for Bruno Fernandes is also and necessarily a bad day for Manchester United.