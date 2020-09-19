Tens of thousands at the biggest pro-democracy protest in years in Thailand | Thailand

Young and old, students, people from all walks of life. The crowd that gathered in Bangkok on Saturday – police estimated 50,000, student leaders believe twice as many – to protest economic inequality and advocate for deep political reform in Thailand has dimensions who many have not been seen in the country.

Since July, student demonstrations have returned to the streets of the capital, reactivating the wave of unrest that began at the start of the year with the dissolution of a young pro-democracy party, the Party of the Future, which had established itself as the main opponent of the former president of the Junta. Military, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. An essentially student movement which has spread to the rest of the population.

Protests are calling for Prayuth’s resignation, but not only. “Down with feudalism, long live the people,” sang on Saturday. “I hope the people in power realize the importance of the people,” student leader Panupong “Mike” Jadnok told the crowd, Reuters wrote. “We are fighting to put the monarchy in the right place, not to abolish it.”

Protesters openly discussed the powerful Thai monarchy, even calling for its reform and reduced powers, an unprecedented level of criticism and debate.

The Thai regime is traditionally ultraconservative, but the biggest deterrent for anyone considering challenging the monarchy is actually the 15-year prison sentences for lese majesty crimes – many activists were arrested and in June a pro Democracy activist who had been in exile in Cambodia since the 2014 military coup, Wanchalearm Satsaksit, has disappeared, suspecting that he had been kidnapped at the request of the state.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The movement has three main demands: the dissolution of Parliament, the reform of the militarized constitution and an end to the intimidation of critics.

Saturday’s protest promises to last until Sunday. In the early hours of the morning, the demonstrators forcibly entered the campus of Thammasat University, a symbol of democracy in the country and the usual place of demonstrations, and approached the gigantic Sanam Luang square, near the royal palace. There is fear of possible action by authorities after Prayuth warned protesters not to “violate the palace.”

“I am here to help young people,” said Peeja Plahn, quoted by Al-Jazeera television. “Many have never seen political protests like this and will not know what to do if things go wrong. We are here to support their cause and because the government is not working. Since the 2014 coup, Thailand has not seen demonstrations of this magnitude.

continue reading