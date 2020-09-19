Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death: Washington mourns liberal icon – and fights for her legacy

This news is the only news they all feared here. Not that 2020 has been a particularly good year so far. But clearly it could get worse. Hundreds of people sit and stand before the Supreme Court in Washington – young women and men, whites, blacks, Hispanics, gays, straight men – trying to process what they have just learned.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead, the champion for equality, the Supreme Court judge, the 87-year-old tough woman with the mischievous smile who outsmarts cancer one after another. Who absolutely wanted to hold out until the presidential election on November 3. She knew what it was about. Now she has not made it.

When the breaking news of her death appears on smartphones shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday evening, the Washingtoners have already prepared for the weekend. The outdoor areas of the restaurants and bars are filled to the last seat and the temperatures are still pleasant.

They sing “Amazing Grace”

Then the news spreads very quickly, someone posts a video on Twitter, of the Supreme Court and people who spontaneously gathered on the white marble steps. More and more people come together there, they bring flowers and candles. Eventually hundreds will wait until well after midnight amid the flags hanging half mast in front of the courthouse.

There is no planned program, everything is spontaneous and very calm. Everyone is there to pay tribute to an idol. A small group of young women sing in the dark “This Land Is Your Land,” Woody Guthrie’s anthem for the US peace movement, alongside John Lennon’s “Imagine”, others join in.

And then they sing “Amazing Grace,” the unofficial national anthem of the United States. The candles in their hands illuminate their faces.

At the bottom of the stairs, two young men wave rainbow flags. At the very top, a man stands between the pillars and holds up a large sign that only says “Notorious”.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, nicknamed “Notorious RBG” (infamous RBG), Supreme Court judge from 1993, was honored like no other judge in America’s liberal capital. All over town you can see her face and the signature lace collar, as a large mural, on coffee cups or advertising banners.

She owes her nickname to the blog of a law student who was impressed by the intrepid posts with which Ginsburg regularly documented her minority position in the increasingly conservative court for the public.

Mourning Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Supreme Court Photo: Reuters / Al Drago

A role model especially for young women

RBG was a role model, especially for young women, as she questioned her life as to why she should be given fewer opportunities than a man. With Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016, the Liberal judge also became an authority against a further shift to the right by the Supreme Court.

Judges of the Supreme Court are elected for life by the Senate at the proposal of the respective US president. If they don’t give themselves up, there are hardly any ways to get them out of their office.

RBG was appointed in 1993 by then President Bill Clinton. Representing the liberal wing in the nine-member body, she made sure that the Supreme Court’s rulings were repeatedly surprising. It was not until June that the court, which was actually mostly conservative, used its voice to strengthen the rights of gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace.

But RBG had also had cancer for years, most recently fighting pancreatic cancer. The excitement was always tremendous when it became known that she was being treated in the hospital. The major concern was that the increasingly vulnerable-looking old lady would leave, giving Trump the chance to appoint a Chief Justice for the third time in his tenure, after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

It would be Trump’s chance to bolster the conservative majority at court that is so important to the coexistence of Americans for decades. A success his followers long for, for example to tighten the abortion law or to ensure that no one can interfere with their right to bear a weapon, which is guaranteed by the second constitutional amendment.

RBG worked to the end

RBG did not leave voluntarily, she worked to the end. Just as she announced. The iron discipline of the only five feet tall woman was legendary. Videos of her fitness exercises with her personal trainer were regular internet hits. She only missed a court hearing in the greatest emergency. However, she has not achieved her last big goal. Ginsburg’s death so close to the presidential election threatens to turn the entire election campaign upside down.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, was determined to vote her successor shortly after the announcement of her death despite the impending election date. “The candidate nominated by President Trump will be given a vote in the United States Senate,” he said. The Republicans hold a majority of 53 of the 100 seats in this Congress Chamber.

It was Republicans led by McConnell who blocked a candidate nominated by then-Democratic President Barack Obama from the Senate after Judge Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016 – also in relation to the upcoming presidential election.

There are elections in 45 days, the Republicans and their president are currently behind in the polls. Trump would already have a “shortlist” of the names of candidates he likes, including at least one woman, the New York Times reports. He will present this list “sooner than later”.

The president does not comment at first

When news of Ginsburg’s death got out, the president was on a stage in Bemidji, Minnesota, delivering one of his sprawling, polemic speeches that caused a storm of enthusiasm among his fans. Reportedly, the information has not reached him before. In any case, he leaves nothing to criticize, even if he speaks briefly about the importance of the Supreme Court. But he actually always does that in his rallies. His followers like the right question, he knows that.

Only after his speech is he approached by journalists and only explains in a first reaction that Ginsburg has had an “impressive life”.

Shortly thereafter, the White House issued a statement recognizing her as the “titan of law” who “inspired all Americans and generations of great legal thinkers.” For the first time, there is no question of whether he will propose a successor to the Senate in his current tenure, which runs until January 20, or even before the presidential election on November 3. However, he only said in a radio interview in August that he would “certainly” take the opportunity if it presents itself.

On Saturday, the US president unequivocally tweeted that he was chosen to make important decisions. And the most important thing is to select judges for the Supreme Court. “We have that commitment without delay.”

Opposition Warnings

That is exactly what the opposition fears: warnings are mixed with the bereavement reports. Trump’s opponent Joe Biden tried with the tweet, “No doubt voters should elect the president, and the president should propose the judge to the Senate.”

Ginsburg also speaks out more or less posthumously. As her granddaughter Clara Spera told radio station NPR, RBG stated shortly before her death, “My greatest wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office.”

Just how much this very important decision will shape the coming weeks of the election campaign is shown by the fact that discussions started so quickly after Ginsburg’s death.

RBG was one of nine law students – in addition to 500 men

Zoe Wadge makes that sad, as she says. The 24-year-old from North Carolina, who is a law student at George Washington University, sits on the white steps of the Supreme Court, looking forward to Congress, where the battle is about to begin.

She came that night because her constitutional right was important, but mostly to pay tribute to Ginsburg. “She showed us women how to do it.”

Born in 1933 as the second daughter of a Jewish couple by the name of Joan Ruth Bader in the New York borough of Brooklyn, RBG was one of only nine women to study law along with about 500 men at elite Harvard University.

During a dinner at his house, the women were asked by their dean why they wanted to buy a men’s place at the university, it is said. “Notorious,” as Ginsburg was back then, she replied, doing this to better understand her husband, who was also a law student, and to be a “more patient and understanding wife” to him.

Second woman ever on the Supreme Court

At the age of 60, she was only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court – and from then on she helped make groundbreaking judgments about equality and the protection of minorities. Recently this summer, she successfully voted against the Trump administration’s plans to deport the “Dreamer”.

Two years ago, the cult around her person reached a temporary peak when two films about her were released: “RBG” and “On The Basis Of Sex”.

In one of her now-rare public appearances, at the National Book Festival in Washington in September 2019, Ginsburg shared how her mother-in-law once gave her the crucial advice for a good marriage: Play deaf from time to time, she explained under the echoing sound Laughter from the very female audience. “I’ve taken this advice into account in all my jobs,” she said.

The friendship with the conservative judge Antonin Scalia

Her friendship with her conservative judge colleague Antonin Scalia, still appointed by Ronald Reagan, was also legendary. The two often went to dinner and to the opera. Despite their differing political beliefs, they respected each other – something that gave hope in the increasingly polarized American society. After Scalia’s death in 2016, she wrote, “We were best buddies.” Ginsburg has always considered it important that the institutions remain operational despite all the differences.

“The loss is so painful,” said Zoe Wadge. “It breaks my heart that we cannot just remember them without worrying at the same time about the survival of our democracy.”