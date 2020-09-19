Hélder Costa: 13 minutes for Benfica de Jesus to shine at Leeds | International football

Hélder Costa, Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo are three big names from a “golden generation” in Benfica’s formation. Without a place in the main ‘red’ squad, they have asserted themselves in professional football outside the gates and today they shine in the demanding Premier League. The first, this Saturday, scored two fundamental goals for Leeds United to overtake Fulham (4-3). A triumph celebrated with effusion by home fans who returned to the top flight this season after a 16-year absence.

Born in Angola, 26 years ago, Hélder Costa did all his training in Benfica schools. His career in the emblem of Lisbon reached its peak on January 25, 2014. 13 minutes before the end of the match for the League Cup, against Gil Vicente (1-0), at the Estádio da Luz, he was called up by Jorge Jesus to make his debut for the main squad. Along with him, Bernardo Silva also entered the pitch and moments later the coach ran out of replacements calling João Cancelo. It was the only time they had played together in an official match for the first team.

Hélder Costa would have no more opportunities, being finally loaned to Deportivo da Corunna and Monaco, before being hired by Wolverhampton for 15 million euros.

Bernardo Silva, already lined up in the 2013-14 season, in the last 10 minutes of the Portuguese Cup match against Cinfães (October 19, 2013), added eight more minutes in the FC Porto classic for the League (October 10, May 2014), before traveling to Monaco, who would pay Benfica € 15.75million for the transfer. An incredibly profitable deal, as the Monegasque ensemble would receive around 50 million euros for the player’s transfer to Manchester City three years later.

The classic Dragão of the 2013-14 season would also serve to dismiss João Cancelo from the main “red” team, after lining up for 62 minutes without avoiding the Lisbon 2-1 defeat. He will soon be going to Valencia, also for a budget of around 15 million euros. The Spaniards would benefit much more, with the transfer of the defender to Juventus for € 40.4million, ending Manchester City by already paying the Italians 65million for the Portuguese last season.

In total, the three players spent only 114 minutes together for the Benfica first team: Hélder Costa, 13 ‘; Bernardo Silva, 31 ‘and João Cancelo, 70’.

This season Leeds United have spent € 17.7million on Helder Costa, convinced by the player’s good performance last season, when he helped the Premier League side on loan from Wolverhampton. And judging by the striker’s effectiveness this Saturday, he’ll be happy with the deal.

In this match, Costa met another colleague and friend of the Benfica team: Ivan Cavaleiro, who is now in the service of Fulham and who also joined the meeting with Gil Vicente, in May 2014. After leaving Benfica, the two players were together in Deportivo da Corunna, Monaco and Wolverhampton, before being separated in the 2019-20 season.

