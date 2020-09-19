Envelope with deadly poison intercepted at the White House. It was addressed to Donald Trump – Observer

An envelope addressed to the White House, containing a deadly poison inside, was intercepted by federal investigators, who after two tests identified the substance as ricin.

According to CNN, the envelope was addressed to Donald Trump and was intercepted earlier this week. The New York Times, which does not determine the exact date the envelope was discovered by authorities, writes that investigators believe it came from Canada.

All correspondence addressed to the White House is examined in a space outside the official residence of the President of the United States of America. The FBI and the Secret Service are now investigating what happened, including whether any other envelopes were sent through the same postal system.

The Observer explained previously that ricin is a poison derived from castor beans and can be refined, for use as an extremely lethal poison that can be applied to air, food or water. Although the poison itself is not contagious, it can be transferred through a person’s clothing or body.