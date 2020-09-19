Castor oil packet targeting Trump intercepted by police | United States

An envelope containing ricin, a poisonous substance that can be fatal, and addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by police earlier in the week, CNN reported on Saturday evening, citing two officers.

According to the American news channel, two tests have already been carried out to confirm the presence of this toxin of plant origin, one of the most powerful known, already used in terrorist plots.

Seven years ago, just two days after the Boston Marathon attack, letters with traces of ricin were sent to then-US President Barack Obama and senators.

CNN revealed that the FBI and Secret Service were investigating the shipment of this package, which neither the White House nor the FBI wanted to confirm.

All mail sent to the White House is filtered and analyzed in external facilities, before arriving at the residence of the Head of State.

