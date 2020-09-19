Ventura guarantees that as long as he is president of Chega, he will not form any coalition | Enough

It’s a “go, go, move, move” story with the PSD since January, like in Beatriz Costa’s song of the Needle and the Dice, but now André Ventura guarantees that he won’t form any coalition with anyone that it would be. “As long as I’m sitting in that chair over there, the coalitions don’t even see them!” With anyone! “He promised to an audience who cheered him on during the party’s second convention which takes place until Sunday in Évora.

Ventura recalled that a year and a half ago, as soon as Chega was legalized, no one else wanted to know about him and they even said he was going to disappear. He criticized Sunday TV commentators who saw Chega as an “impossible” representation party but who “now want to stick” to him. In addition to guaranteeing that he will not form coalitions, he warned that “they do not need to walk around the districts with agreements or para-agreements”. “As long as I’m the president, [acordos] it won’t happen because they don’t deserve it. Even if it is essential for governance and stability. We would rather wait to be the government of Portugal than to be a party’s crutch in the system. My God, I have time … I’m not as young as Chicao, but I have time.

Chega president had taken the floor to talk about the roster of the new national council to be elected this Sunday morning and to present some changes he was proposing to the structure, but ended up giving a 40-minute speech – three times more than he had spent the morning on the intervention which opened this second party convention on the theme “For Portugal! For the Portuguese! “. Without giving any name, Ventura said he was looking for a “more balanced, younger and more feminine” leadership that would give the party a voice and asked delegates to make a “political, not personal judgment” when voting. In Chega, the national leadership has to be approved by two thirds of the congress.

André Ventura proposes the creation of the posts of Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General to help speed up the work of the leadership and address some of the shortcomings of a party that has grown very quickly.

continue reading