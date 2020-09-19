Republicans and Democrats are not the same | Editorial

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the political condiment that was lacking in these crucial White House elections. Donald Trump wants to replace, quickly, the longest-serving U.S. Supreme Court justice and erase his unique human rights legacy – gender equality – as if gender inequality gender roles was not an intolerable kindness.

The Republicans will not seek the means to achieve this objective, that of constituting a comfortable majority in the Supreme Court, which guarantees for more than a generation, since the judges are appointed for life, an agenda of a conservative conservatism, to the antipodes of all. battles Ruth Bader Ginsburg waged against gender inequality.

And they will do so in contradiction to what they did just four years ago, when the same Republican Senate leader barred Barack Obama from appointing a judge seven months from the end of his term on the grounds that it was necessary to wait for the result of the elections which then elected Trump.

Mitch McConnel’s contradiction is an immense lack of shame, lack of state and respect for democracy. If Donald Trump manages to appoint a new judge during his presidency, it is certain and guaranteed that his agenda will have a stronger echo on issues such as abortion, same-sex marriage, religious freedom, immigration regulations. and the opposite of anything that is minimally humanist or progressive, with inevitable repercussions everywhere.

The replacement of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the planned process will not be trivial. This will serve Trump to try to break free from the covid-19 disaster in the United States that he cannot handle, to strengthen the language of “law and order” and to cement a campaign in one. overtly conservative discourse. Joe Biden faces the challenge of convincing a younger and non-conforming electorate, which is far from steadfast, of the importance of voting and its ramifications in the hierarchy of power.

Will Ginsburg’s legacy and his possible overthrow have enough influence for a part of the electorate to be aware of the importance of the stake of his death a few weeks before this incandescent election? The choice of the new US Supreme Court justice is the best demonstration that, in these elections, voting for Republicans or Democrats still makes a difference.

