Hundreds of arrests during the women’s march against Lukashenko | Belarus

There are believed to be around two thousand demonstrators who joined in the latest in a series of women’s protests in the streets of Minsk, the capital of Belarus, where protesters have not given up on calling for the removal of power from Alexander Lukashenko, 26 years at the head of the government. country and that last month declared itself the winner of some elections deemed fraudulent by the European Union.

It’s hard to know for sure how many thirsty protesters against Lukashenko on Saturday were arrested – human rights group Viasna told The Associated Press there were more than 200 – but there certainly would be had a lot, so much that the riot police ran out of space in the vans and in the end she was forced to release ten women shortly after arresting them.

In AFP’s description, members of the riot police, with their faces covered and black uniforms, supported by police in khaki uniforms and in plain clothes, blocked the march, quickly pushing and dragging hundreds of protesters to their vehicles.

Some of the detainees felt sick and were called ambulances. A protester was taken away after lying on the ground, apparently unconscious, Al-Jazeera TV reports. Among the detainees was Nina Baguinskaia, the 73-year-old activist who has become one of the best-known faces of the biggest protests ever staged in the country. The police released her shortly after, outside a police station.

“The strategy now seems to be essentially to treat everyone as violently as possible, making sure that people are so scared and intimidated that they stop talking,” says Step Vaessen, Al-Jazeera TV envoy. in Minsk. “Except the opposite is happening and every time they stop more people they seem more determined to get back on the streets.” A large demonstration is expected on Sunday.

Ahead of Saturday’s march, Svetlana Tikhanovskaia, Lukashenko’s rival in the August 9 presidential election who has since taken refuge in Lithuania, praised the “brave women of Belarus”. “They will walk despite constant threats and pressure.”

