Manchester United enter Premier League losing streak | Manchester United

The season did not start well for Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes who was surprised at Old Trafford by Crystal Palace and beaten 3-1.

The visiting team opened the scoring shortly after the 7th, through Andros Townsend, a result that ended the first half.

In the second half, exploring the counterattack, Crystal Palace could have extended the advantage against the pale display of the home side, who found no argument to overcome the cohesive defensive opposition.

At 74 ‘, Wilfried Zaha extended the advantage with a penalty, which was repeated after David De Gea saved Jordan Ayew’s first shot.

The referee considered that the Spanish goalkeeper had left the goal line before the kick.

United still have hope after Dutchman Donny van de Beek, signed this season from Ajax, reduced to 80 ‘, but Palace finally worked it all out five minutes later with Zaha doubling up and setting the end result in 1- 3.

