No more hybrids and PHEVs in 2030. The British tighten up with emissions

The United Kingdom had already announced that it would not tolerate the poor quality of the air that is breathed in its cities, starting with London, so it tried to announce that from 2040 it would no longer market a vehicle that depended exclusively on an engine. combustion fuel, whether fueled with petrol or diesel But the British Labor Party, not happy with the reduction achieved in the meantime in CO2, but also in particulates and NOx, has decided to go even further and to ban all vehicles using a thermal engine from 2030, even if they use engines. electrics and batteries to reduce consumption and emissions, i.e. hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

The proposal came from the person in charge of environmental protection at work, Matthew Pennycook, who proposed to the Minister of Transport Grant Shapps that from 2030, vehicles with combustion engines should not be marketed, even if they are supported by electrification to reduce harmful emissions. Leaving the European Union makes these decisions easier and faster, but the British are far from alone in this goal, since 2030 is also the year when Sweden, Denmark, Ireland and the Netherlands agree put an end to pollutants.

To help the automobile industry which must produce vehicles in the country, the British will grant aid for the installation of battery factories in the United Kingdom, in an incentive to the investment of the manufacturers in the production of electric vehicles . The UK government would not like to go this far in the fight against combustion engines, preferring to ban vehicles that rely only on combustion engines in 2035, for five years after extending the measure to hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

Essentially, the unions advocate reducing the benefits of most plug-in hybrid vehicles in terms of emissions, as there are a large number of vehicles over 500 hp that advertise consumption below 2 liters, which corresponds to emissions of CO2 of 40 grams. In fact, if we consider the values ​​obtained under real conditions of use, they are easily multiplied by five or ten, with the corresponding increase in emissions. The Germans are currently facing the same kind of criticism and it seems that the European Commission is inclined to agree with them and to modify the regulations which particularly favor PHEVs.