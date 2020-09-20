Studying the Humanities in Times of Crisis | Opinion

What sense does it make to go to university to study humanities, in a global pandemic epidemic situation, when families are sick? We don’t know if all the sacrifices will be enough to send his daughters and sons to college. We know that is what parents will do. Student workers and applicants over 23 will be almost non-existent. Higher education requires an investment of years and a focus on study without financial worries.

Yet investing in education in times of crisis is the best choice you can make. We are our qualifications. Let us not be fooled. That’s what they ask of us and that’s what we all want, so much so that some politicians even illegally forge them.

Can the pandemic epidemic also give us an opportunity, offer us a unique opportunity to force us to think globally. Human beings are extremes. In the worst of situations, he is capable of the best. In distress, when everything seems impossible, he has found his possibilities. See for yourself and even see the next one.

The humanities are the systematic study of the diagnosis of the human situation, allowing the transformation of problems into solutions.

The university is the maximum diversity that can be integrated into the unity of meaning. Knowledge is a complex process, but with two inalienable success factors: time and sharing. If it is each for himself who must appropriate his knowledge over time with his reflection and his reading, it is also with the other, for the other and for the other that knowledge is acquired, grow and improve.

This is why the university should always be against the exclusion of the other and in favor of the diversity of opinions. Not, however, without testing them. It takes time to learn and share. Knowledge has no gender, no religion, no sexual orientation, no class. Knowledge requires intelligence. It requires a teaching to be transmitted. Thus, the university multiplies and unfolds the possibilities that one life does not give to experience.

Studying the humanities is not a luxury in times of crisis. Knowledge of the human sciences is not useless. Technique, art, industry, exact science are born from questioning and research. They do not appear to be formed in nature. You cannot reduce the meaning of existence to usefulness because there are a lot of unnecessary things that have meaning, like friendship and love. On the other hand, utility is the minimum manifestation of what makes sense, because it is pleasant, beneficial and good. It is the opposite of uselessness: unpleasant, harmful, bad. To understand it, says Aristotle, in the Nicomachean Ethics, we must ask ourselves what is the essence of utility. Our adherence to utility can be neither immediate nor primary.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Aristotle said that there is a way to know that there is only through freedom, eleutheria, to give birth to what every human being is pregnant with. Every human being is pregnant with his possibility. A possibility is like a dream. Every dream must come true. A possibility is a possibility when it is activated and effective, when it opens the way, when it makes us navigate.

The university which integrates the diversity of people and knowledge is a possibility, it is not the only one, but it is a possibility, and as a human being it depends on human beings.

The joy of sharing and the triumph of discovery renew the spirit. This is how we conjure it. Otherwise, he is eclipsed. When the spirit disappears, the night can last a thousand years and the possibilities die. Learning is life. The enemy is death. The human is realized, knowing. The humanities and academia provide space and time for this to happen. What other place of excellence for learning to be human than the faculties of human sciences and the university in general?

continue reading