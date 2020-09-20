Donald Trump’s “preventive war” has no limits | Opinion

1. The anguish with which men and women of goodwill around the world await the night of November 3 in America is no longer enough to tell if the nightmare is over. There is now an even more distressing uncertainty: how long will it take to resolve the more than likely constitutional imbroglio that will follow when Donald Trump refuses to accept the election results. Unless he gets a clear victory – a probability that all polls reject, 45 days before the election.

