Letters to the Director | Opinion

I lived the first day of class for many years. Always happily, nostalgic and in positive expectation … What I did not know, or would never have imagined, was one day looking at a set of faces, with everything to overflow with life, and feel the absence of this life.

There is no more transparent face in the world, charged with light, energy and will to live than that of a young adolescent. Well let me tell you, those weren’t the teens that I met. Shocked, I felt like I was in any Spielberg movie, in which not one, but many aliens invaded earth. All less expressive than our dear ET. Unthinkable.

I looked at my students and felt like they were the children of a perfect assembly line, of any mass production. In the students I already knew, I felt the absence of identity in the absence of the smile that always reflected their youth. Among the students I saw for the first time, I felt that I hardly knew them.

Sad, lonely and discouraged, withdrawn from themselves, as if a pandemic virus had arrived to block a broad spectrum of their experiences as humans. As if SARS-CoV-2 had arrived to pull us away from ourselves and our inner selves. As if, in an act of poorly intended magic, our own emotions of love, happiness, joy, and empathy were blunted and suppressed by a mask that, after all, protects the most physical of us but which leaves us fragile, and secure, true human nature – our soul, our deepest reason for existing.

How long are we going to endure without the spontaneous, fearless kisses and hugs? When are we going to “meet” everyone again?

Mandatory masks

As a caregiver for a high-risk person, I followed the guidelines for avoiding covid-19 contagion with special care. But, given the increased risk of closed spaces, especially those where we eat and drink, I think that the rules of the DGS should go much further in the field of catering. A colleague of mine caught the covid from a friend she had lunch with at a restaurant; I think everything has been said. It seems obvious to me that eating or drinking in closed spaces must again be prohibited and, to avoid a disaster in the restoration, the creation of plazas on sidewalks and streets must be liberalized as much as possible, and the acquisition of outdoor radiators.

I also believe that there is an urgent need to make the use of a mask mandatory in all common areas of residential buildings, including stairs and elevators. Going further, I do not understand the reluctance of our authorities to decree the compulsory use of the mask in all public spaces, both interior and exterior, when it is obvious that we are plunging into the second wave of the pandemic and that the return to schools and work does not prevent the daily passage of thousands of people. In view of the advantages offered by the mask, I think it is a minimum sacrifice and that the majority of the population would accept it without blinking.

Alexandre Delgado, Lisbon

