Marisa Matias visits a new refugee camp in Lesbos: “It’s like living in an open prison” | Refugees

“An inhuman situation resulting from political disinterest.” On the second day of her visit to the largest refugee and immigrant camp in Europe, Marisa Matias took stock of the situation of abandonment on the island of Lesvos, where more than six thousand people are still homeless waiting for a place in Kara Tepe’s makeshift camp. The MEP spoke to the PUBLIC and reported on the scenario of destruction of what remains of Campo de Moria, on the Greek island of Lesvos, which thousands of people are leaving these days.

continue reading