Carlos, here in the village there are still some talented photojournalists | Chronic

I don’t remember the day or the year. I know I was still young. So, it’s been many years since I met you, Carlos Gil. For those who don’t know, Carlos was one of the city’s greatest photojournalists. I know I opened the door to my parents’ house. You and a mutual friend, José Soudo. This tall figure, with a strong voice, thick hair and an intense mustache entered. Since the brief handshake took a few seconds, we became friends. Fraternal. For life. As if you wanted the real ones.

Later, we were trainers at Cenjor – Training Center for Journalists. As I tried to explain the multiple languages ​​and benefits of photojournalism, you recounted your intense stories from the Iraq war in El Salvador, through the funeral of His Excellency the President of the Council, António Oliveira Salazar at the Caxias cell of Otelo Saraiva de Carvalho. Your experiences as a passionate and activist photographer. And when I was close to you, I stopped being a trainer and became an intern. I just wanted to learn from this overwhelming stream of experiences and emotions. I realized early on that you weren’t a fashion photojournalist. You didn’t shoot because it was cute. You shoot with strong convictions and a full heart. It was the juice you left us, Carlos. Me and a new generation of photojournalists.

You’ve said a thousand times or as many times as you need to: “Photojournalists don’t want to be in the newsroom – photojournalists want to be in the streets!” During this time we’ve turned around almost everyone, you need it, man. You would certainly not be at home. At the window or in slippers. You were a real journalist. I can already see you looking for stories. Tireless. I already appreciate your photos. So simple and so brilliant. And the bitterness remains. Repentance. I never found space on a white wall to place your photo. The one you gave me once. Photographed even before I was born. The wives of Santo António. Smiling. Happy. Laugh, not for the bride and groom. Yes, laugh at yourself, Carlos. A man with a full life and an everlasting heart. Sorry my friend. In this time of fear, your wives have perfect meaning. They bring joy. Meaning to life. The promise remains. They will come out of the large envelope that collects dust. I already have a place for your brides. Site for you, always had. You really know.

When collective paranoia erupted and states of emergency and soul were declared, it seemed Hollywood or Bollywood came to us, a land by the sea buried. That phrase that whispers in our ears when we shake ourselves in the armchair – it’s just a movie – was now there, outside the big screens. In our lifes. They proclaimed fear and confinement. A few actors, a few extras, in a horror and delicate film. The streets remained empty, they put low income workers at home and others at home without jobs. They closed the schools. They closed churches. They put culture on the shelf. They suspended part of democracy. They brainwashed with catadupa numbers. Avenged fear, ignorance and fatalism. And now we have come here. Full of unhealed wounds. In the end, it’s like in the movies, always wins the strongest. The powerfull.

And in the movies there are also heroes. Here, they receive applause at the window. Strong hugs that always look great on television from His Excellency the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. They read moving sentences. It’s gonna be okay. Are you okay? I have doubts full of certainty that it will not be good. But heroes get shitty salaries. Many are precarious. They are all exploited. Many do not speak. They don’t pretend. The boss can shoot. You may not like it. And the layoff is salvation. And telecommuting is heaven. The dismissal is inevitable. And the script follows. A script on carbon paper.

April 25, 2020 in Avenida da Liberdade, Lisbon José Sena Goulão

Carlos, sorry, the keyboard slid to the left. I’m a dangerous leftist, you know. These guys who only know how to criticize. Some parasites. You don’t know what they called me. And now there’s a new way to do dirty laundry – they call it social media. You wouldn’t like this, if I know you. What you would really like is a project that will turn into a book. It’s called EverydayCovid – Emergency Photography Newspapers. It all started on Instagram, a social media fad. It is not all bad. Realizing your sentence to the letter, the photojournalists took to the streets. Courageously, I say. With a mission duty, you would say. They have documented until exhaustion the film that the country has lived and is still living, the pandemic state that it has reached.

EverydayCovid is proof that unity is strength: talented photojournalists, insecure photojournalists, green photojournalists, passionate photojournalists. So many photos stuck in my head. So and so good. Not by attachment to aesthetics or any figure of speech. I stick to the complaint. I am attached to pure journalism. And maybe it would be nice if we didn’t stop here.

Carlos, my great companion, your passionate stories, better than any lesson on cameras, lenses and their derivatives, spout out into the minefield. Not Iraq, which you liked to talk about and well known, but the minefield by the power of the ideas of free generations. On this sheet of newspaper – they still exist, Carlos – or on the monitor of any cell phone, I don’t know what’s there, I leave you this scathing photo of José Sena Goulão, young talent and photojournalist from Lusa – she still exists too. A synthesis of the comic and tragic film to which our country arrived.

I fucking miss you.

