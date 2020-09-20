US Supreme Court: Trump wants to swiftly settle Ginsburg’s succession – “It’s gonna be a woman” policy

US President Donald Trump wants to fill the post of the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg during his tenure. If so, it could bolster the conservative majority in the US Supreme Court for years or even decades. Trump announced over the weekend that he would nominate a woman, likely in the coming days. Ginsburg, a liberal icon in America, died of complications from cancer on Friday at the age of 87.

“It will be a woman,” Trump said during a campaign appearance in the state of North Carolina. His most likely candidate is Chicago District Judge Amy Coney Barrett, reported TV station ABC, citing government circles. She is known as a clear anti-abortion – this is a central issue for conservatives in the US.

In the United States, constitutional judges are appointed for life. At 48, Barrett could potentially have a long time ahead of him in the Supreme Court. After Ginsburg’s death, she would also be the third woman in the nine-member judges.

The justices of the US Supreme Court are nominated by the president and ratified by the Senate. He would rather see the chamber vote in favor of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Trump said. The Democrats around presidential candidate Joe Biden vehemently reject this. They hope to push through their own candidate after Biden’s election victory and a shift in the balance of power in the Senate.

Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. However, it is unclear whether there will also be a majority for the rapid replacement of the vacant court post at the Supreme Court. Because there is a heated debate between the political camps about whether the Republicans should decide on key personnel so shortly before the end of Trump’s current term of office.

Democrats do not advocate new appointments until after the election

The US Supreme Court often has the final say on sensitive issues of principle on issues such as abortion, immigration, gun rights and discrimination. After Ginsburg’s death, only three of the nine judges were clearly assigned to the liberal camp, all others are considered more or less conservative.

The Democrats are therefore demanding that a nomination be held until the next presidential term, which begins January 20, 2021. They point out that the Senate Republicans blocked outgoing President Barack Obama’s preferred candidate four years ago with a reference to that election year.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a few hours after Ginsburg’s death that he would vote on a candidate for her successor. He argues that unlike then the president and the majority of senators now belong to one party. Biden and other Democratic politicians, on the other hand, demand that Republicans let voters decide on the new president first.

Immediately after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump also called on the Senate not to oppose the nomination of a successor in the November presidential election. Among the major decisions that Republicans were elected to power include “the selection of US Supreme Court justices,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have this obligation without delay!”

Republican Collins for decision under new president

Among the Republicans in the Senate, only Susan Collins has so far voted in favor of the president’s decision, who was elected in November, on Ginsburg’s successor. “In fairness to the American people, who re-elect the president or elect a new one, the decision on a lifelong appeal to the Supreme Court should be made by the president, who will be elected Nov. 3,” she wrote on Twitter.

The moderate politician called on the Congressional Chamber not to vote on a candidate for the Supreme Court before the election.

Trump had already presented a list of 20 possible candidates for Ginsburg’s successor last week – all very conservative lawyers.

Ginsburg was known for its commitment to women’s rights

Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was appointed a Supreme Court Justice in 1993 by then-US President Bill Clinton. With her fight for equal rights for women, for minorities and against discrimination, she has become a judicial icon and an idol of the civil rights movement.

As early as the 1970s, she successfully acted as a Supreme Court attorney against rules that discriminated against women. Thanks in part to her, the Supreme Court reading prevailed that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution also protects equal rights for women. On this basis, discrimination against women was ultimately declared unconstitutional. (dpa, AFP)