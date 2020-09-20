““ No malucarán! ”” | Opinion | PUBLIC

The American West Coast is on fire, San Francisco looks like a scene from the red desert … Donald Trump meets environmental officials in the capital Sacramento and says to them, “It’s going to start to cool, you see.” Someone more savvy opposes scientific data to deny this change, recalls the unusual news of fire and gray, advises that on global warming do not stick your head in the sand, but end up laughing at a wish: “I hope science will agree with you …” That’s when Trump said, “I don’t think science knows that. In other words, he knows it. It’s the science that doesn’t know yet.

I like crazy people, be careful. Some. Nelson Rodrigues, for example, a person I talk about a lot. He was an inflexible chronicler in one condition, never boring and always written in the first person singular. Me (son) was the least kept secret in his entire column – it may not appear, but the me was still there. It smacked of Nelson Rodrigues in the petulance of trying to make me, his reader, his accomplice, to obtain it, in the comma and in his absence, in the love of a carpenter who treats words like wood. The Brazilian Nelson Rodrigues (1912-1980) has several collections published in Portugal and there is a magnificent biography that made him Ruy Castro (The Pornographic Angel), but it is in a spoken legend that the columnist took it more likely to say beautiful things.

In the 1960s, Nelson popularized the televised football debates in Brazil. I was going to see the matches in Maracanã and seeing him was one way of putting it. He was picky and dismissive of wearing glasses and, above all, when it came to football, he always lined up with the Fluminense tricolor, for him a jersey of assumed strength. Against the facts and out of the game he was Fluminense. During a round table evening at TV Globo in 1963, he indignantly threw himself into a penalty against his club, indecently marked by the referee. This time, his opponents smiled, however: a new weapon had appeared to review the shots … The director played the video and we saw that the referee had whistled. Nelson Rodrigues looked directly at the camera which he had not seen and concluded: “If the videotape says it’s a sanction, worse for the videotape. The video is stupid! “

Science don’t know, the video is stupid, there are two crazy people, but only one is glorious. The other is dangerous. Nelson Rodrigues’ ego is like my great uncle’s twisted mustache, tickled me that old Christmas, but I have spent my life sucking. Nelson was a singularity, able to not see what we all see, and yes, he was wrong. But there was no sanction because he denied it and, despite being the best-written chronicler in a century and a half of chronicles in Portuguese, it was never decreed that Fluminense would get away with this sanction. So, and even more: besides being a blessing, we had the chronicles of Nelson Rodrigues, how good it was that he had crazy things like the video.

How good it was for Sinatra to never wear brown shoes after sunset.

Nazism, that it was good for Churchill to have General Eisenhower naked and in the tub. The painter Ingres was a superb painter – his female nudes are breathtaking (The Turkish bath …) – and he also played the violin. In the French language, there is an expression, “violon d’Ingres”, which defines the passion of an artist for another art that he also loved, and sometimes he even preferred that it be this one to remind him of it. for eternity abroad. That it is this frustrated madness that happened to Ingres because in 1924, more than a century after having painted La Grande Odalisque, the surrealist Man Ray photographed a woman on her back, without legs or arms, naked with curves like a violin. Ink etched on the waist the acoustic openings of a violin and named Violon d’Ingres – one of the icons of modern art.

I love these original monsters that do us good. Liars like Nelson Rodrigues, ridiculous like my great-uncle, old poor Hoboken armed with Palm Springs fashion dictators like Sinatra, drunk like Churchill and, like Ingres, those who have done little with their violin have inspired others to greatness … Their madness is the cherry whose bright red, bizarre, weakness, mania, recalls to confirm that the cake in which it culminates is full of talent. I don’t like it, he’s a different kind of crazy. The unnecessary bad guys who are bad around. Especially the one who has the whole world around him. I’ve been talking about Trump for four years, bad man. On the subject I rarely wrote about politics, I got carried away by my grandmother Madalena. She died at times still free from the Beast’s TV appearances, but I know what she would say when Trump, at a rally, pointed at an opposing reporter sitting in a wheelchair and mimicked his awkward gestures. . Or when he made fun of a mother whose son, a soldier, had died in Iraq. Or when he insulted a coward – he who paid a doctor to get him a fake certificate to get him out of the Vietnam War – Senator McCain, hero and war wounded.

My grandmother, from Braga, used to say, “This man is in a mess.” During those four years I have been on this record. More political, Francisco Mendes da Silva, former CDS deputy, right-wing and modern, with an opinion in newspapers, television and Twitter, conservative with the exact notion of what could be the next future, wrote recently: “Aux United States, the urgency is to replace the current president with a Homo sapiens. Anybody. So you see yourself soon.

This week in the New York Times, Paul Krugman recalled the aftermath of what was revealed in Bob Woodward’s now published book Rage. In February (February!) Trump said (and Bob Woodward recorded) that he knew how deadly, pandemic, and airborne covid-19 was. However, publicly, in February, March, April, May, June, July…, Trump underestimated the disease (simple “flu”) and made propaganda against the use of the mask. Trump was wrong and he knew it. But moreover, his mistake has contaminated the world in which he has commanded and influenced. Krugman wrote: Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducy has stopped mayors in his state from making public use of the mask. In July, there were weeks in Arizona (population, 7 million) that had the same number of daily deaths as the entire European Union (population, 446 million).

Years ago, in a Lisbon tram, I did not leave a nutcase (that can just be, it was a kind of land of emigrants saying “go home” to two immigrants) to freely insult two varinas Cape Verdean. I sent mouths to mouths. But I did not do enough and for days I used the same tram, at the same time, to give better arguments to the madman – I did not find it and even today I regret not to have been clear the first time. A few days ago, patients with Trump (Doctors for the Truth) were self-medicated in Rossio. They screamed against the mask and there was no response. Now it is the time of the civil war: “No malucarán!”, As in 36, in Spain. May it get better.

