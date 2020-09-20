Political parties and political leaders in the “media”: who appears the most? | Social Sciences in Public (XXV) – Analysis

On August 27, 2019, national media reported that Pedro Santana Lopes, leader of the newly created Aliança party, had “occupied” the premises of the ERC (Social Communication Regulatory Entity), complaining that “the news are put aside ”, that no television“ appeared ”to him and that the media did not respect the rules of“ equal treatment ”. Although this is a relatively recent example, the importance given to media coverage of political events, such as campaign actions, by political parties is an old phenomenon, even before the invention of television. in 1926.

continue reading