Not a police investigation only: Seehofer plans an investigation into racism across society – politics

Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer (CSU) is planning a broad study on racism in society. “I will not follow an investigation that deals exclusively with the police and the allegation of structural racism within the police,” Seehofer told “Bild am Sonntag”. “That doesn’t do justice to the problem either. A much broader approach is needed for society as a whole, and we’re working on that.”

First of all, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution will submit a report on racism and extremism to the security authorities at the end of this month.

The issue of a scientific study of racism in the German police has caused disagreement in the coalition for months. While Seehofer rejected such a study, federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) spoke out in favor.

In recent months, there have been accusations against police officers of far-right machinations in several states. Among others, 30 police officers in North Rhine-Westphalia were suspended because they belonged to extreme right-wing chat groups. (AFP)