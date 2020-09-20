Psychomotricity, why do we want you? | Cheers

The birth of a child is absolutely wonderful in most families.

As much as it is repeated from baby to baby, parents watch, surrender, with each new achievement, when they reach a new stage. When examining the newborn, for example, factors such as tone, posture or reflexes give indications of its neurological integrity. For the family, the first proof that all is well is often psychomotor: firmly squeezing the parents’ fingers, trying to suck when touched, the “tickling” of the feet, or, later, the first steps. It is through his body in movement that the child tells and appropriates the world around him and the vehicle through which several of his skills develop sequentially and more and more complex, contributing to the mapping emotions and awareness. for the experience. This cycle repeats itself throughout life, favoring or inhibiting behavior. Knowing that the body and the mind live in close relation and that the whole of the movement has an expression in the brain, it is intended, by the psychomotricity, to contribute to an improvement of its capacity of reception, integration, processing, planning and expression of information.

A practical and current example: Luís is 6 years old, was at home from March to June, in detention, and will now start the 1st year. Before this period, it would be difficult for him to draw pictures like those of his colleagues and writing letters and numbers was a real challenge. In fact, he grabbed the pencil again with the palm of his hand, when he had to paint, an activity he invariably called “the great drought.” At the end of kindergarten, when his parents telecommuted and he was barely able to do activities on his own, screen time increased. In the morning, I saw animated dolls or played on the tablet. In the afternoon, the parents, bogged down by work, in stress, but with the perfect idea that Luís could not watch videos on YouTube all day, tried to do activities with him, while working online, but Luís quickly lost interest. or did it “shipped”, asking: Can I access the tablet? “The parents were distressed. Meanwhile, Luís returned to school. On the first day he fell asleep very early, because he ran all day playing with his friends – how much I miss him! However, the educator called the parents. If, before, Luís seemed immature in his pencil grip and in his ability to keep his attention, now it was very worrying, because he was going to start school in a little while. ‘educator suggested that they look for a psychomotor therapist.

Let’s stop this story here. At one point in Luís’ growth, something interfered with the normal development of his fine motor skills. Imagine that the parents also experienced similar difficulties or that Luís’ environment does not allow him to have the experience appropriate to his individual characteristics, leading to psychomotor immaturity, or even not being able to keep an eye on the different elements. or understand the spatial relationships necessary to draw a picture or write a letter. In this situation, the psychomotor therapist would perform an evaluation, probably multidisciplinary, in order to outline an intervention using the game, which would promote the development of fine motor skills, the ability to mobilize and control attention and the implementation of strategies for organization / modification. behavior / context, to be implemented in the different universes of the child’s life. This is a frequent story, but there are many others in which the intervention of a psychomotor therapist, who can act from infancy to old age, is requested: in the presence of developmental disorders, in the adaptation of the context to the person, in the promotion of pre-school and learning, the promotion of personal and social skills, cognitive stimulation in old age, to avoid the decline in terms of motor coordination, among others.

In order to better help you achieve this profession, which is increasingly present in various educational and clinical contexts, we contacted the Portuguese Association of Psychomotricity (APP), which informed us that there are currently around 2,500 professionals trained since the beginning of the diploma in Psychomotor Rehabilitation, in 2002, which is in the Portuguese classification of professions, since 2010 and which integrates all the professions of senior technicians with a career in IPSS. Be proud, because thanks to the work done by APP and by the universities that teach the 1st and 2nd cycle courses, Portugal is part of the group of European countries that have more advanced and specialized training in the field of psychomotricity. Yesterday was European Psychomotricity Day. Congratulations!

