Recipient Donald Trump: Letter sent to White House containing highly toxic ricin – politics

According to media reports, an envelope containing the poison has been sent to the White House. The letter was addressed to US President Donald Trump and was intercepted this week, news channel CNN reported Saturday, citing security officials.

The “New York Times” wrote that researchers say the envelope came from Canada. Authorities tried to determine whether other similar letters could have been sent.

Letters containing the highly toxic ricin had already been sent to President Barack Obama and then New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2013. All mail for the White House is now sorted in a different location and checked before it reaches the seat of the US president, CNN said. The substance can be deadly even in small quantities. (dpa)