“Normal People”: the realistic series of the moment that is better than the book | Megaphone

One of these days, while browsing a social network, the thread showed me a post from one of the many movie pages I like to follow, confronting me with an image from Before Sunrise (1995), one of the films. from Richard Linklater’s famous romantic trilogy that immediately reminded me of normal people.

However, it wasn’t the image of a Before Sunrise scene that caught my eye, but the question that dictates its caption and asks when real love stories return to screens, instead of the current disaster of great movies. heroes who are everywhere.

I understand that film and television have entered our lives not only to entertain us, but more importantly to reflect the reality of what we experience on screen, reflecting all the ups and downs, as well as some of the shortcuts by which our lives pass and our human existence, thus causing multiple sensations.

HBO captured the essence of what I’m talking about when it decided to show on its streaming platform the Irish BBC and Hulu production Normal People, which is already considered the biggest TV phenomenon of 2020 by the review and is nominated for Series Emmys. The series is based on Irish writer Sally Rooney’s 2018 bestseller, a writing phenomenon among the millennials.

The story tells us the love story of two adolescents from different social classes who fall in love in high school, following, a posteriori, the encounters and misunderstandings over the years, in which they are sometimes emotionally involved, sometimes separated, sometimes accomplices. , being that in all these moments, they are two souls deeply in love with each other.

It seems the literary phenomenon that brought a series to life is another one of those teenage, “popcorn” stories with clear, rosy, hugely unrealistic content – but that’s not the reality.

For once in television and film life, a series manages to surpass the book on a large scale, not least because the secret of Normal People is not exactly the verbal language, but the non-verbal between the characters, a language that clearly flows better than the dialogues which lead to a series of misunderstandings and culminate in the successive separations that make us suffer with the characters and consume the 30 minute episodes of this first season one after the other.

In Normal People, poor communication between the protagonists takes shape and reflects spirals of pain and anguish to us, as happens in real life. After all, who has never suffered from not knowing how to communicate correctly with others what they were feeling or what they were going through at a given moment, generating misunderstandings and disparate suspicions?

The gray, dark and magical Irish scene highlights a story full of passion between two very fragile and complex characters that we have the opportunity to see grow and mature on screen, going through situations in which we will all identify, more or less, to some extent. moment of the series.

In addition to this obvious concern to identify scenes from any adolescent’s sphere of emotional growth and their transition to adulthood, the series touches upon themes that make it relevant to all of us, even those who see nothing of it. ‘themselves at Connell and Marianne. .

Two of the biggest taboos that still persist in our modern society are also present: sex and death. The sex between the characters is both attractive and realistic, being a factor that naturally captures and appeals to audiences on a large scale.

The television perfection we are used to has been replaced by whispers, short dialogues, silences, vague stares and the search, for example, for condoms in the middle of sex, as well as for other adventures that we know. be absolutely natural during sex.

The taboo on death, on the other hand, is clearly evident through Connell’s grieving paths, revealing an important emotional trigger for addressing the themes that make Normal People so special, devastating, and real. Depression, social anxiety, toxic and abusive relationships, domestic violence, false friends, the weight of insecurities, financial difficulties, the importance of psychotherapy, and having friends as a support network are all situations in our daily lives for which the characters will travel.

And speaking of false friends and how we sometimes get attached to realities that are comfortable, but which are nothing more than an illusion in front of who we really are, the series will plunge during the summer into the alluring, charming and colorful Italian countryside. , just like we pinned to the screen in Call Me By Your Name (2017, Luca Guadagnino).

Out of curiosity: it is possible to rent, on AirBnb, for 40 euros per night, Marianne’s house in Italy. In real life, he’s been in the same family for 150 years and is called Tenuta di Verzano Il Casale.

BDSM is also touched on, but it’s a huge casting mistake not only for the show but for the writer as well, which has led this community to rise up against him. In this Rolling Stone article, experts in the field talk about it.

Emotional intelligence makes Normal People my favorite series of 2020 and I have to say that it was not easy to resist listing the multiple phrases and scenes of this series which has so much to absorb, to think about and, with nostalgia, to travel through time.

