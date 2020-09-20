The strange and haunting beauty of the animal gaze | Photo galleries

To gaze into the eyes of the many animals Suren Manvelyan photographed for nearly a decade can be simply fascinating. Colors, shapes, textures are at the forefront of the series that the Armenian (who is also a professor of physics) has been developing for several years, entitled Animal Eyes. The eyeballs of animals of hundreds of species – which Suren is keen to point out “they were alive and well” at the time he photographed – reveal uniqueness, depth and, besides exclamations, also raise questions for existential character: behind every look? How are you going to see the world? And what degree of awareness will you have of the reality you are apprehending?

Suren Manvelyan’s photographs have both scientific and artistic value. Scientific for obvious reasons. It’s artistic because the gaze has excellent power in the context of artistic work – remember the gaze of Mona Lisa, who held humanity hostage for hundreds of years, or the unforgettable and piercing expression etched into the eyes of “Afghan Girl”, by Steve McCurry. These are just two examples among thousands in the world of painting and photography. No wonder then that these animal portraits, which depict worlds so near and unknown, have, over the years, captured the attention of millions of people – both in global media (in The Telegraph , Wired, The Guardian, Huffington Post, among others), as in Behance, where the number of views of his work exceeds five million.