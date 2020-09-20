Increase in IMF aid does not eliminate danger of Angola’s debt restructuring, says Capital Economics – Observer

The consultancy firm Capital Economics considers that the increase in the amount of the loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Angola will help the country but does not exclude the possible need to restructure private debt.

“The approval of the extension of the financial assistance program to Angola by 765 million dollars [645 milhões de euros] this will help ease the pressure on the balance of payments, but restructuring is not yet out of the question, ”write analysts for this British consultant.

In a commentary on the approval of the third tranche of financial assistance, now increased from $ 3.7 billion, about 3 billion euros, to nearly 4.5 billion dollars, or about 3.8 billion euros, and to which Lusa had access, analysts write that “due to the scale of the debt burden, at around 95% of GDP last year, and the impact on public finances of the low oil prices, debt restructuring of private creditors may be necessary in the future ”.

According to Capital Economics, “debt sustainability issues appear to have been behind the delay in disbursing the Fund,” which on Wednesday announced the immediate disbursement of $ 1 billion and an increase in the total amount. of the loan, as Angola had requested.

“Angola recently received debt relief from Paris Club creditors in the amount of approximately US $ 300 million, and rumor has it that it is close to making a deal with Chinese banks , amounting to as much as $ 2.3 billion, “analysts write, concluding that” this deal may have alleviated the Fund’s concerns about debt sustainability. “

The IMF’s decision, announced on Wednesday, brings Angola’s total financial assistance program to nearly $ 4.5 billion (€ 3.8 billion).

In the press release accompanying the announcement, the IMF explains that this third positive assessment of the financial assistance granted under the Extended Financing Facility, allows the disbursement of more than one billion dollars (845 million of 2.5 billion euros (2.11 billion euros) already delivered since the signing of the agreement on December 7, 2018.

The main objectives of the agreement are “to restore external and fiscal viability, improve governance and diversify the economy, promote sustainable economic growth, led by the private sector”.

Following the third evaluation, the Fund also assessed the authorities’ request to increase the loan by $ 765 million, bringing the total to $ 4,465 million (€ 3,760 million), with the aim of to support “the efforts of the authorities. controlling the spread of the covid-19 pandemic, mitigating its economic impact and advancing the implementation of structural reforms ”.

Angola announced in June its membership in the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to negotiate with its sovereign peers the debt service paralysis of bilateral loans in an agreement excluding private creditors.