Bitburger boss Axel Dahm talks: “The corona crisis is accelerating the death of breweries” – the economy

Mr. Dahm, drinking wisdom praises the beneficial power of beer in times of crisis. “If you don’t think it’s working anymore, come for a beer” and so on. Do German citizens drink against the corona crisis?

No, on the contrary. In times of crisis, people pay even more attention to their health. We benefit from our alcohol-free beer. It sells very well. But we have seen this trend for years.

How hard will the German brewer be this year?

The year is not over. But the catering and social business has been dormant for many months and there are still no major events. The beer gardens had two good months in July and August, but now autumn is coming. I expect that consumption – in the period after the Corona, ie the so-called new standard – in the area of ​​catering and events will be 20 percent lower than in the previous year. In return, a little more bottled beer is bought. Here we expect an increase in sales in the entire industry by three to five percent. But exactly what it looks like varies from brewer to brewer. At Bitburger, we are quite satisfied with the first half of the year in terms of retail. With Bitburger, Benediktiner and König Pilsner, we were able to grow much faster than the market.

Axel Dahm has been at the head of the Bitburger brewing group since 2016. In addition to Bitburger, it also includes well-known brands such as König, Wernesgrüner, Licher … Photo: Bitburger

But you earn less from bottled beer than from draft beer.

Yes it is true. In addition: the catering business is very important for branding. Freshly draft beer is, after all, something special. That’s why it’s a shame what’s going on. It is a very difficult period for our partners.

They supply 50,000 pubs and restaurants, no other German brewery has as many catering partners as Bitburger. Is it a disadvantage now?

No. At the moment, of course, we have disproportionately high sales losses, but we believe in gastronomy and support our partners. And this time we will use attractive catering facilities from our competitors. We did quite well in the first half of the year.

Do you chase each other’s good addresses?

This is common in this industry. But some competitors have shifted to a lower gear this year, not us.