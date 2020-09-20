The journalist who infiltrated the French police and became “more suspicious of the other” – Observer

A journalist who spent two years infiltrating the Parisian police describes the profession as one of the most difficult in France and reports the recurring racism of agents, arguing that this security force must be reformed. Valentin Gendrot is a journalist and was infiltrated for two years in The French police tell everything she has experienced in a book where she reveals the daily life of a Parisian police station.

“It is one of the most difficult jobs in our country because we are immersed in violent environments on a daily basis. It’s extremely difficult, ”said Valentin Gendrot, author of the book“ Flic ”, in an interview with the Lusa agency.

The French journalist, who had already done other dives as a door-to-door salesperson or call center employee, began by undergoing an initial three-month training as a gendarme and throughout his time working as a gendarme. ‘infiltration, it was never discovered.

“There is no control to enter the police. There were six of us in my room and there was one person with a youth file, one with clear neo-Nazi connections and me, a journalist. The police are recruiting who can, ”he said, explaining that after the terrorist attacks of 2015, it was necessary to recruit new agents.

Like his colleagues, Valentin Gendrot ended his training with access to a firearm on the public highway, but little training in situations he would face on a daily basis. “The police learn to patrol, to check in the street, to shoot, but no one really learns to intervene in a situation of domestic violence. And domestic violence and problems between neighbors constitute a large part of police interventions in a city, ”he said.

With the aim of infiltrating a police station in a complicated district of the French capital, the journalist was first assigned to a special psychological assessment service at the Paris city hall and after thirteen months he achieved his goal. .

Placed at the police station of the 19th arrondissement of Paris, he witnessed for six months the inability of the police to deal with everyday problems. “In the 19th arrondissement, there are problems of prostitution, drugs, numerous violent thefts. But these thefts are linked to the consumption of “crack”. The police can try to catch whoever is stealing crack cocaine, but the big dealers aren’t there. We only touch the surface of the problems when we are the neighborhood police, ”he said.

In 2019, at least 59 police officers in France committed suicide, the highest number among the Gallic law enforcement agencies. One of the cases occurred with the commissioner of the 19th arrondissement in Paris while Valentin Gendrot was undercover.

“There are many elements that can explain the number of suicides in the police. The difference between what they hoped to do and what they actually do and the fact that part of the population hated the police was immediately apparent. Living every day with the hatred of part of the population is something very special. At the same time, when you are a police officer, you experience violence and social misery on a daily basis, ”he said.

Added to this are “completely degrading working conditions”, low wages (a hired police officer earns 1340 euros per month on the base), the absence of hierarchies and psychological support, but also the authorization to carry a permanent weapon service, allowed even when the police are not working.

But living in violence also ends up being expressed in the violence committed daily by the police themselves.

“Of course, I had heard of this type of violence, but there is a big difference between watching TV and being a witness. My relationship with violence is to run away, but I had to be passive about what I saw. I was not there to make waves, I was there to show how it goes from the inside, ”said the journalist.

One of the most controversial moments in the book is when the author describes an episode in which one of his colleagues beats up a teenage boy and then produces a false report about what happened, claiming that the young man also had attacked the police. Gendrot participated in this patrol and in the drafting of this report.

“Regarding the false report and the false testimony, I could not include this episode in my book and I decided to do so because I have an honesty pact with the reader”, declared the journalist who has saw the general inspection of the French National Police open. an investigation into this specific case after leaving the book since the young man had subsequently filed a complaint against the police officer in question.

Valentin Gendrot also describes the recurrent racism towards people controlled in the street and against detainees, the insults of “bastards” being recurrent towards blacks, of Arab origin or immigrants in general. “Racism in the police is something very serious and even more serious because the police represent the French state,” he said.

After his period of immersion, Valentin Gendrot concludes that “the French police are doing badly”. “The police are even hiding things that are wrong. As long as the police do not speak out, especially of the malaise, things will only get worse, ”he said, adding that the police need“ to be reformed ”.

Accused of not respecting journalistic ethics, Valentin Gendrot defends himself by saying that he has fully respected the rules of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and guarantees that his time in the police has also entered into his daily life. “I grew up in a serene environment and I had never met a violent one. This passage of the police made me more suspicious of the other ”, he concluded.