Portuguese emigrants worried about the needs and the crisis of associations – Observer

The president of the Council of Portuguese Communities (PCC), which meets next week in Lisbon, considers the shortage affecting Portuguese emigrants and descendants and the crisis of the associative movement to be the main current challenges. This meeting of the Permanent Council of the PCC will take place between Tuesday and Thursday, at the Palácio das Necessidades, in Lisbon, and counts on advisers from several countries where the Portuguese community is present, such as Brazil, Stockholm, Namibia, France, Venezuela, Belgium and the United States.

In addition to meetings with personalities such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Secretary of State for the Portuguese Communities, the Prime Minister and the President of the Republic, the advisers will meet with elements of the government from fields such as justice and the education.

Among the themes analyzed, “nationality, citizenship and citizen and electoral participation”, “social support and public services for communities”, “language, culture and teaching of Portuguese” and autonomy of the PCC stand out. There will also be a celebration of the 40th anniversary of the first meeting of the CPC.

For CPC President Flávio Martins, now is the time to take stock, as next year’s elections will be held. “It will be a very dynamic meeting. We look forward to good conversations and conclusions that we will present later, ”he told Lusa.

The situation in which many Portuguese and Portuguese descendants live will certainly be addressed, not least because it is one of the main concerns of the CCP. The objective is to make these needy Portuguese “more visible”, in order to deserve “a more in-depth examination”, in particular from the Portuguese state. “Often these people encounter difficulties, but do not go to the consular post to say that they need help, possibly integrate into the support networks of the countries where they live,” he said. .

By supporting these people, emigrant associations play a decisive role, but they also face great difficulties, warned Flávio Martins.

Without risking the exact figures, this adviser declared that he estimates that between 70% to 80% of associations distributed in the world have been closed for more than six months and that many will not be able to reopen because of the deep crisis that they cross. A situation that makes it even more difficult to help the Portuguese in crisis, he said.

In terms of challenges, the president of the PCC chooses a greater participation of communities in Portuguese society, in particular through “the amendment of the electoral law, which came to ensure a greater participation”. “It is a challenge for the government, the political parties themselves, the sovereign bodies to participate more in society”.

Flávio Martins insisted on the CCP’s proposal to change the old Lifetime Identity Card to the Citizen Card, which will be provided free of charge by the Portuguese government, since its holders are not in the automatic census, nor registered with social Security. “It will be a way of potentially becoming voters and being protected by the state if they come to Portugal, since they will be registered with social security,” he said.