Ginsburg Supreme Court Successor: People Force Trump to Be Considerate – Politics

Her death has the effect of the proverbial “October Surprise”: an event that grips citizens politically and emotionally and changes the struggle for the White House in the weeks leading up to the election. Constitutional Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon in life. Numerous young women had tattoos with their faces or the words “Notorious RBG”.

The fragile figure with a flyweight of less than 50 kilos, an iron will and an exemplary career from immigrant child to highest judge (here in photos) was an inspiration for millions. And for others who did not share their liberal views, an enemy.

Now the dispute over her successor will dominate for the remaining 44 days until the election. He will repeatedly push other topics such as Corona, the economic crisis, the riots during the protests against police violence and the forest fires to the background for two reasons.

First, it brings together a wide range of questions that shape the distribution of power and self-image of the US: whether a conservative majority will be formed in the Supreme Court for decades, whether the abortion law will significantly change the Democrats or the Republicans. will help. to win a majority in the U.S. Senate on Nov. 3. The strengths and weaknesses of the two camps are not as clearly divided as it might seem at first glance.

Second, the appeal to the Supreme Court is not a one-off act with a foreseeable result. It is a process that takes weeks or even months and is permanently linked to public opinion. The president proposes to hear the person several times in the Senate Committee, and ultimately the Senate votes.

Stumbling block: all life is illuminated

This marathon has already become a drama for some candidates, forcing them to withdraw. Your past life will be publicly examined. Sins of young people with alcohol, drugs or sex can become an obstacle, as can defrauding tax returns or unregistered domestic help.

The formal requirements give Donald Trump an advantage. The president proposes chief judges, the senate approves or rejects them after a hearing. Republicans have a majority in the Senate. This differs from 2016, when Barack Obama wanted to appoint Merick Garland shortly before the end of his tenure to replace late Conservative Judge Antonin Scalia. He didn’t have a majority in the Senate, so the Republicans could block him.

Play on words with her name: “Without Ruth” and “Relentless”. Protesters outside the Supreme Court Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP

Yet the conservative camp does not have a free hand. Just because Republicans have more than the required 51 votes in the Senate on paper does not automatically mean they will get a majority if Trump’s proposal is voted in the Senate. Some of their senators who want to be re-elected in November are behind the Democratic candidates in the polls.

If Trump and his party tried to quickly push through a controversial figure in the Supreme Court – simply because they have the power to do so – it could turn into a Pyrrhic victory: a battle won, but one that so weakens their own camp. that it leads to electoral defeat.

Trump is vying for the middle: it will be a woman

The president and his party see the risk. Trump is not playing any trumps and escalates a conflict to mobilize his own camp, as is known by the way. He requests approval from the center with signs of concession. Trump had come up with a rather one-sided list of Supreme Court candidates over the summer: many arch-conservative men, hardly any women.

Now he has decided that he will nominate a judge for Ginsburg’s successor. At the same time, Republicans have already lost their Senate majority’s first vote on paper: Maine’s Republican Senator Susan Collins joins the Democrats’ call that only the newly elected president should decide the successor to the Supreme Court. Your re-election is in danger.

The majority of the Senate is shaking

More senators could follow her. The Democrats will put a lot of pressure on all Republican shaky candidates, reminding them of how they argued in 2016: It’s not the then incumbent Obama who has to decide who will succeed Scalia, but the newly elected president so that the sovereign, the people, be influence. . Which becomes more important to the senators involved: Trump’s third Supreme Court nomination after Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh or their own reelection?

So what’s happening now is exactly what the Republicans were calling for in 2016 and what the Democrats are calling for in 2020: The powerful must listen to voters when negotiating the replacement in the Supreme Court. Or they get the receipt.