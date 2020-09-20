Berlin, Paris and London refute Washington’s decision to reinstate sanctions against Tehran – Observer

Foreign ministers from Germany, France and the UK refuted the US unilateral decision to restore all international sanctions against Iran, saying Washington had abandoned the nuclear pact with Tehran. The United States “withdrew from the agreement on May 8, 2018, so they are no longer part of this mechanism,” the three ministers said in a joint statement.

“Any decisions or actions that (the United States) might take regarding this process have no legal effect,” the three countries said.

The statement was released after the government of United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday evening that all international sanctions against Iran had been reinstated and warned that it would take action, in addition to threatening them. UN members who opposed them. “We maintain our goal of maintaining the authority and integrity of the UN Security Council,” the ministers of the three countries said in the statement, in which they also expressed their commitment to the nuclear deal with Iran.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also today denounced the unilateral US declaration that UN sanctions against Tehran were once again in place, stressing that Washington’s claims had no legal basis. “United States’ illegitimate initiatives and actions cannot, by definition, have international legal consequences for other countries,” the ministry said in a statement.

Russia, Iran’s key ally, accused Washington of putting on a “theatrical spectacle” and stressed that the US statements “do not correspond to reality.” The US decision was formalized by a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recalled that Washington launched a UN procedure in August to restore all international sanctions against Iran.

These sanctions were lifted due to the nuclear deal signed in 2015, after a long negotiation process, from which Washington withdrew in 2018 because it felt that Tehran was not respecting its commitments. A majority of the Security Council, which has so far taken no decision on the matter, considers that the United States does not have the right to use this mechanism.