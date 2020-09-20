Tens of thousands of protesters call for reform in Thailand – Observer

The demonstrators raised this Sunday near the royal palace in Bangkok a sign indicating that Thailand belongs to the people and not to the king, in defiance of the monarchy, subject prohibited in the country.

Thousands of people in the center of the capital demanded more democracy, constitutional reform, the dissolution of parliament and the resignation of the Prime Minister. Many have also called for royal reform.

The anti-government demonstration, led by students, began on Saturday and brought together tens of thousands of people by the end of the day, in the greatest concentration since the 2014 coup that placed the head of government and general in the reserve, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, later legitimized in controversial elections.

The plaque was erected in Sanam Luang, a square near the Grand Royal Palace, to mark the revolution of 1932, which changed Thailand from an absolutist to a constitutional monarchy.

“At dawn on September 20, in this place, the people proclaimed that this country belongs to the people”, according to part of the inscription on the plaque.

In April 2017, shortly after the arrival to the throne of Maha Vajiralongkorn in 2016, the plaque which marked, in the same place, the end of the absolutist monarchy in 1932, disappeared and was replaced by another in defense of the monarchy. .

“The nation does not belong to anyone, but to all of us,” Parit Chiwarak, one of the contest’s personalities, told the crowd. “Down with feudalism, long live the people,” he added.

Another Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul activist said the demands are not aimed at the end of the monarchy. “These are proposals with good intentions so that the institution of the monarchy continues gracefully above the people under a democratic regime.”

The demonstrators then went to the outskirts of the powerful council which assists the sovereign in his duties, to submit a petition.

With almost daily protests in the streets of Bangkok, opponents openly confronted the monarchy to demand the king’s non-interference in political affairs, an end to the draconian lese majesty law, and the handing over of Crown property to the state.

Despite the successive overthrow of various regimes, in 12 coups d’état since 1932, the monarchy has remained untouchable in Thailand, where Majesty’s law provides for sentences of three to 15 years in prison for defamation of the regime.

The Thai ruler, surpassing the status conferred by the constitutional monarchy, exercised considerable influence, often in the shadows, in the public affairs of the country.

Maha Vajiralongkorn, who ascended to the throne after the death of his father, revered King Bhumibol, is a controversial figure. In a few years, he strengthened the power of an already powerful monarchy, taking direct control of the royal fortune.

At least 80,000 police officers were deployed in the demonstration area.

“The police have been ordered to be patient. Protesters can concentrate, but peacefully and within the law, ”Thai government spokeswoman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday.