Brussels wants to strengthen the repression against the digital giants, which have become “too big to be concerned” – Observer

The European Commission plans to step up the crackdown on the hegemony of the digital giants by the end of 2020, which could even lead to their exclusion from the common market, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told the Financial Times.

The Gafa (acronym of Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple) have become “too big to be concerned”, declared the commissioner, evoking that the European Union “needs a better supervision” of these giants, at the like the stricter regulation of banking activities after the 2008 crisis.

The European Commission is expected to unveil new legislation by the end of the year (the ‘digital services law’), a priority for the EU executive, to better monitor how the main platforms develop their activities, fight disinformation or manage personal data.

Brussels’ objective is to better protect consumers and small competitors. The extent of the sanctions for platforms which, for example, force their users to use only their service, could go so far as to force them to withdraw from some of their activities.

“The platforms must be more responsible, become more transparent. It is time to go beyond self-regulatory measures ”, declared Vera Jourova, Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, when she presented at the beginning of September an assessment of the implementation of a code of good practice. Against Disinformation, launched in 2018 and signed by Google, Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, Mozilla and, most recently, TikTok.