Green politician films the search for mines in new refugee camp: “The most crazy thing that is happening in Europe today” – Politiek

According to green politician Erik Marquardt, the intermediate camp set up after the fire in the Moria refugee camp on a former military training ground on the Greek island of Lesbos is “absolutely completely polluted”.

“If you want to see the most amazing thing that is happening in Europe today, watch this video,” Marquardt said of the filmed scene. According to Marquardt, the video shows a soldier “looking for mines or duds” at the point where the camp is located. There are already finds of old mortar shells, the Green politician reports.

Not only is it “complete madness” when something explodes on the site, but the site is “completely polluted” as well. It is “life-threatening to receive people there who come into contact with chemicals, especially children,” Marquardt says in the video.

The scenes are “unimaginably insane” and must be disseminated, the green politician concludes in the video. “How deep can you sink to confront people who have fled civil wars with such a situation?” He responds to his post on Instagram.

After the fire in the Moria refugee camp from September 8 to 9, about 12,700 migrants were made homeless and had to sleep on the street without any infrastructure. On Thursday, the police began escorting people to the newly built tent camp on the Greek island.

[Lesen Sie hier ein Interview mit Erik Marquardt zur Situation auf Moria.]

The transition camp on a former military training ground near the port of the island capital Mytilini is now almost full, the Greek Ministry of Migration announced on Saturday. There are 9,000 refugees in the accommodation designed for up to 10,000.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) supports the new camp “as a temporary solution”. However, it is not suitable for long-term housing of the refugees. “The Greek authorities must clarify the future of the site,” said UNHCR. (With AFP, dpa)