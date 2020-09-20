Bytedance says it does not know about 4.2 million funds in agreement cited by Trump – Observer

Bytedance, owner of the TikTok app, said he was unaware of the $ 5,000 million education fund that Donald Trump says is included in the deal between Oracle and Walmart, to continue to operate in the United States.

The United States government announced on Saturday that it will postpone, for a week, the implementation of the measures against TikTok, which entered into force today, after the American president gave his approval to a preliminary agreement so that he can continue to operate in the Parents.

Donald Trump, announced a “fantastic” agreement in principle, involving the Chinese video-sharing application TikTok and Oracle and Walmart.

“I gave my approval to the deal. If so, so much the better. Otherwise, it will be just as well, ”added the Republican president, before leaving for a campaign meeting in North Carolina.

The President recalled that in the partnership agreement between Oracle and Walmart with TikTok “the security would be 100%” that the applications “will use separate clouds and very powerful security and will make a contribution of 5 million dollars [cerca de 4,22 milhões de euros] in education “.

Bytedance said today in its news aggregator that it is “the first time” that it learns that the agreement includes an education fund for the United States of 5.0 million dollars.

“The company is committed to investing in the education sector and plans to work with global partners and shareholders to launch artificial intelligence (AI) projects and online classrooms based on video technology for students all over the world, ”Bytedance said, without making explicit references to the United States.

Last Friday, the US Department of Commerce announced that it will block downloads of TikTok and the WeChat messaging app (Chinese WhatsApp) from US app purchase sites starting today and that the country’s authorities would veto its full use in the United States on November 12, citing national security concerns.

In WeChat’s case, it also vetoed any transfer of funds or payments to the United States through this app on Sunday, although neither the Commerce Department nor Trump referred to it on Saturday.

China said on Saturday it would take action against foreign companies and individuals who “jeopardize” its sovereignty and security, and released new rules related to its list of “untrusted entities” announced earlier. over 15 months and not yet published.