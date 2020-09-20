US announces return of UN sanctions on Iran, promises to punish rape – Observer

The United States unilaterally announced that UN sanctions against Iran were back in place and pledged to sanction any violations, in a move that could increase Washington’s isolation, but also international tensions. “The United States welcomes the return of almost all UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran previously lifted,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Mike Pompeo indicated that these punitive measures are “again in force” Saturday at 8 pm (1 hour in Lisbon). “If UN member states do not meet their obligations to enforce these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use its own mechanisms to punish these failures,” Pompeo warned. These US measures against “those who violate UN sanctions” will be announced “in the coming days”, he promised.

In August, Washington launched a UN process to reinstate all international sanctions against Iran, created with the 2015 nuclear deal, on the grounds that Tehran had failed in its obligations. The rest of the world powers, in addition to the United States, with a veto on the Security Council, such as China and Russia, but also the European allies in Washington have challenged the statement of the Trump administration and considered that Washington does not have the right to use it. mechanism for abandoning the pact with Iran in 2018.

“Any decision or action taken with the intention of reinstating” the sanctions “will have no legal effect”, replied in advance France, the United Kingdom and Germany, in a joint letter sent Friday to the presidency of the organ. Germany is not a member of the UN Security Council, but participated in the negotiations on the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.