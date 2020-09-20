Chinese app TikTok announces deal with Oracle and Walmart, postpones ban – Observer

The TikTok app, a subsidiary of Chinese company ByteDance threatened to be banned in the United States, today announced an agreement in principle with Oracle, as a technology partner, and with Walmart, in commercial terms.

“We are pleased that the proposal from TikTok, Oracle and Walmart resolves the security concerns raised by the US administration and questions regarding the future of TikTok in the United States,” a spokesperson said.

Previously, US President Donald Trump said he gave the green light to the deal, which also provides that the two companies can buy up to 20% of TikTok, ahead of a future listing, likely next year.

The deal, which is to be reached, will allow for the creation of a company, possibly based in the state of Texas, added Trump, who has threatened to ban the app’s operations in the United States because he considers that the country’s national security is in danger.

The new company will hire at least 25,000 people and contribute $ 5 billion (about 4.2 billion euros) to a fund dedicated to educating Americans. “It is their contribution that I asked for,” Trump said.

Oracle, a North American multinational computer technology company, will be responsible for all information intended for North American users of the Chinese video sharing application, and for protecting computer systems to ensure compliance with imposed national security requirements. by Trump Administration.

Wallmart, a U.S. multinational retailer, will provide digital commerce platforms and other business services to TikTok, which has approximately 100 million users in the United States and nearly one billion worldwide.

Following the announcement of the deal, the US Department of Commerce announced on Saturday that it would postpone the TikTok unloading ban until at least September 27. The ban was due to go into effect today.

The decision was taken “in view of recent positive developments,” the department said in a statement issued shortly after the Chinese bid confirmed a draft agreement on the management of activities in the United States.