NGOs accuse Italy of blocking rescue of migrants in Mediterranean – Observer

Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) today accused the Italian authorities of having blocked, under false pretenses, a ship preparing to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean. Sea-Watch 4 was banned from leaving the port of Palermo, Sicily, after an inspection by the authorities, announced the NGO Sea-Watch, United4Rescue and Médecins sans frontières.

The inspectors justified their decision by the fact that the capacity of the ship and its health system did not allow to bring on board as many migrants as it was about to receive, given the number of life jackets. on board.

“This weak justification demonstrates, once again, that the inspection was not intended to guarantee the safety of the vessel, but a systematic maneuver to prevent relief operations in the central Mediterranean,” said Philipp Hahn, chief of mission at Sea-Watch 4.

Migrant aid NGOs recently clashed with the Italian authorities. “Although the authorities have asked us to help with the rescue operations, they are now blocking another vessel,” Hahn added. Italy has been severely condemned for refusing to receive private boats laden with migrants in Italian ports.

Former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is also threatened with prosecution for illegally forcing migrants to stay at sea. Last September, after an agreement with France, Germany and Malta, Italy officially authorized the arrival of NGO ships in its ports. Over the past five years, more than 19,000 migrants have died trying to cross at risk between Africa and Italy.