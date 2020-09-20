Government labor dispute: Verdi announces Tuesday warning strikes – political

The people of Germany are facing new warning strikes in the public service. The first standouts in individual regions start next Tuesday, the Verdi union announced on Sunday in Potsdam. Where and in which sectors, according to Verdi, the strike will only become clear at the beginning of the week.

Daycare parents should also prepare for warning strikes. Comments in day-care centers are possible, it was said in negotiating circles. Since these are warning strikes, it is to be expected that kindergarten teachers will not interrupt their work for more than one or two days.

“The public employers have closed in for two rounds,” Verdi boss Frank Werneke said in a statement. There was no sign of respect or appreciation for the employees. “This means that warning strikes are inevitable,” said the union leader. Werneke accused the employer of not making an offer.

The negotiating parties are still far apart on key points. Werneke criticized it as “scandalous” that the trade union demand for East-West harmonization of working hours would not be implemented until 2025.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Verdi boss also rejected the ambition of the municipalities for a new collective labor agreement until 2023. The unions demand a term of one year. “Employers are exacerbating the conflict. The answer now comes from the factories ”, says Werneke.

The head of the DBB Civil Service Association, Ulrich Silberbach, had not ruled out warning strikes, for example in daycare centers and care facilities.

Requires 4.8 percent more wages

The unions are demanding 4.8 percent more wages. The employees are guaranteed to receive at least 150 euros more per month. They need a term of twelve months, the municipal employers want a longer term. The municipalities have nothing to distribute because of the Corona crisis, they say.

Government and municipalities negotiate directly for 2.3 million employees. According to the unions, the result should be handed over to the more than 200,000 officials. The third round of negotiations is scheduled for October 22 and 23. (AFP)