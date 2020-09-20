Frank Hoppmann is the winner of the World Press Cartoon

German cartoonist Frank Hoppmann is the winner of the 15th edition of the World Press Cartoon, this was announced this Saturday in Caldas da Rainha, during the awards ceremony.

Frank Hoppmann won the ‘Grand Prize’ of the competition, with the highest monetary value, 10 thousand euros, with the caricature of the English Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, published in the German online newspaper Eulenspiegel, in October 2019.

The second prize was awarded to the Mexican Darío, with the drawing of the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, published in the Spanish newspaper Mundiario, while the Portuguese Pedro Silva won the third prize, with the caricature of Christine Lagarde, current president of the European Central Bank and chairman of the International Monetary Fund until November last year. The work was published on the cartoon platform of the Dutch Cartoon Movement.

The humorous design category was won by the Greek Georgopalis, with Message in a Bottle, followed by the Nicaraguan Px Molina, with Populism, and the Croatian Lists, with New World Leaders. The work was carried out for the publications Real News, Confidencial and Buduàr, respectively.

In the editorial cartoon category, the first prize went to the Greek Aytos, for his cartoon on world politics, published on the Cartoon Movement platform.

The second and third prizes were awarded to Brazilian Cau Gomez, with Tatuagem Xi Jimping, a cartoon published in the Brazilian newspaper A Tarde, and to the Greek Kountouris, with life jackets and yellow vests, published on the pages of the Greek newspaper. Efimerida Ton Syntakton.

More than a thousand works competed for this year’s edition, according to the organization.

The winning works were chosen by the jury from among 280 caricatures, editorial comics and cartoons, selected from 150 publications from fifty countries.

The festival aims to “distinguish, exhibit, disseminate and reward the best designs published in the world press, over the course of a year,” the organization said in a statement.

The works are on display until November 15 at the Caldas da Rainha Cultural and Congress Center, in the Leiria district, where, since 2017, it has been the largest international drawing and caricature fair.

Open since Saturday, the show has been postponed from May to September, due to containment measures imposed to control the covid-19 pandemic.

“We opened, respecting all the safety standards recommended by the Directorate General of Health,” assured the director of the event and president of the jury, designer António Antunes.

This year’s jury was also made up of Jacuk Wiejacki (Poland), Osmani Simanca (Cuba), Sabine Glaubitz (Germany) and Jean-Michel Renault (France).

The event began in Sintra, in 2005, moved to Cascais in 2014 and suffered, in 2015, a reduction in the monetary value of the prizes, which amount to a total of 25 thousand euros, bringing the organization to be considered there are no conditions for its maintenance. Caldas da Rainha has been hosting this event since 2017.

