The SPD and the Free Schools: School is not just a matter of money – politics

Actually, the Social Democrats of Berlin do not want free schools. They believe that a mixed social level with students from all income and social classes is the ideal way to finally achieve better educational outcomes in national performance measures. Until now, Berlin was often in the backseat. And now they are making plans to change the school law for the free schools.

Therefore, low-income families should be exempt from school fees if their children attend a private school. The state compensates for the missing premiums. Bravo! Where should serious objections come from? With 100 euros a month from the state, the share of poorer children in private schools could increase.

But it goes on to say that if you take the government subsidies for the free schools (which are about 60 to 70 percent of the full cost) and the contributions from the parents, free schools should have no more money than public schools. Sounds interesting – if only someone could show you exactly how much money is spent per student in government institutions.

It gets more absurd with the demand that all employees be paid at a rate. It would then be forbidden for the staff to renounce their salary to reduce the extra parental benefits or – as at Waldorf schools – to pay all employees equally.

Berlin is in urgent need of better schools, especially for children and young people from low-resource families. The social level is an important criterion, right. But as the SPD believes, it is not decisive. The teaching staff is decisive for learning success. Numerous studies prove this. Private schools are pedagogically innovative and have enthusiastic teachers. The education bureaucracy, on the other hand, fails to motivate its teachers sufficiently. Too few are passionate about their job, but this is a must if you want to inspire children and young people to learn and discover.