The European Union reaffirms its commitment to preserve the Iran nuclear deal – Observer

The European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell said on Sunday he would do “everything possible” to preserve the Iran nuclear deal after the United States announced the reinstatement of sanctions international organizations against Iran.

“As coordinator of the Joint Commission on the Joint Global Plan of Action (JCPOA), I will continue to do my utmost to ensure the preservation and full implementation of the JCPOA by all,” Borrell said of of the position announced the day before by Washington.

According to the head of European diplomacy, the United States “unilaterally ceased to participate” in this agreement in 2018 and subsequently “did not participate” in any activity related to the JCPOA.

“Therefore, it cannot be considered a participating state in the JCPOA and cannot begin the process of restoring UN sanctions,” Borrell clarified, adding: “I call on everyone to do their utmost possible to preserve the agreement and to refrain from any action that could be understood as escalation in the current situation ”.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015, ended a decade of nuclear crisis, by imposing limits on the Iranian atomic program, notably in terms of uranium enrichment, with a view to guaranteeing the use of nuclear energy only at peaceful ends by Iran.

However, the US government on Saturday announced the unilateral reinstatement of international sanctions against Tehran and warned UN members not to oppose it.

The US decision was formalized by a statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who recalled that Washington launched a UN procedure in August to restore all international sanctions against Iran.

These sanctions were lifted due to the nuclear deal signed in 2015, after a long negotiation process, from which Washington withdrew in 2018 because it felt that Tehran was not respecting its commitments.

A majority of the Security Council, which has so far taken no decision on the matter, believes that the United States does not have the right to use this mechanism.