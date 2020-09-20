‘Watchmen’ leads Emmy nominations | TV

HBO-produced Watchmen miniseries leads Emmy race with 26 nominations, but it’s the Netflix platform with the most productions in the running for the American Television Academy awards to be announced this Sunday in Los Angeles.

Watchmen, a production adapted from a cartoon of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons, is nominated for best performance by three episodes, best series, photography, soundtrack and special effects as well as by the cast, which includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons Jean Smart, among other actors.

With 20 nominations comes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) and, with 18 nominations, appear Ozark (Netflix) and Succession (HBO).

The 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards is dominated by productions broadcast on the Netflix platform, with a total of 160 nominations in different categories, breaking the record held by the HBO platform, while in 2019 it totaled 137.

Handmaid’s Tale, The Crown, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession are nominated for Best Drama Series.

For the Emmy for Best Comedy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, The Good Place, Insecure, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Schitt’s Creek and What We Do in the Shadows were selected.

In terms of acting, Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (both from Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark) and Zendaya (Euphoria) are nominated for Best Dramatic Actress. .

Jason Bateman (Ozark), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong (both for Succession) and Billy Porter (Pose) are nominated for Best Dramatic Actor.

In the comedy, the feud in the female portrayal will be between Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini (nominated for Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Tracee. Ellis Ross (Black-ish).

In the male representation in the comedy are named Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method), Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek) and Ramy Youssef ( Ramy).

The nominees for the 72nd edition of the Emmy Awards were announced in July via the internet due to the covid-19 pandemic, and the winners will be unveiled at a ceremony without a “red carpet”, without an audience, in an empty room, taking place at the end of the day today, in Los Angeles (Monday morning, in Europe), with a presentation by Jimmy Kimmel, TV show and online connection to the winners.

