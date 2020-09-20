Nurses president went to ‘give Ventura a kiss from a friend’ National Health Service

International

The president of the Order of Nurses, Ana Rita Cavaco, went this Sunday to the second national congress of Chega, in Évora, to “give a kiss from a friend” to the president of the national populist party, André Ventura.

“André was my colleague at the PSD national office, where I am no longer and he is no longer. I think it is very important that people have political activity, in the same way that I defend it for nurses, ”Ana Rita Cavaco told Lusa agency.

The official stressed that “his activism remains where it is, in the PSD”.

“Today I really came to hug Ana Rita, a friend. Tomorrow [domingo] I will be here officially, as I was at the PS, PCP, PP, representing nurses. But André, above all, is my friend and always will be, ”he said.

