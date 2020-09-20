Investigation into racism in the police force: the pressure on Interior Minister Seehofer is growing – politics

Protected against viruses, but not against criticism: Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) makes a point in the debate on racism … Photo: dpa

Domestic politicians from the SPD and the Greens have asked federal interior minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) to have a separate racism study carried out at the police. It was “the wrong way” that the minister, despite exposing several chat groups with far-right content to the police in North Rhine-Westphalia, “stubbornly rejected an independent study,” said SPD deputy group leader Dirk Wiese in the Tagesspiegel. was published in Berlin.

Seehofer had stated last weekend that despite the investigation against 29 officials, he would not commission an investigation that focused solely on the police and the allegations of structural racism within the police force. The Interior Ministry is preparing a study on racism in society, he told “Bild am Sonntag”: “This requires a much broader approach to society as a whole, and we are working on that.”

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The Greens’ domestic political spokeswoman Irene Mihalic said Seehofer’s demand was “nothing more than a smoking candle to distract from the police incidents.” Studies on racism in society have been around for a long time. It is “essential to conduct a scientific study specifically for the police in order to obtain reliable data on the extent and especially the causes of anti-constitutional attitudes within the police”. This is necessary because the police exercises within the monopoly of violence and special requirements are imposed on officers.

Shocked by the incidents at his state police: NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) in a debate by the state parliament on this topic Photo: dpa

“Such an investigation would mainly strengthen the back of the officers who have both feet on the ground of our constitution,” said Mihalic, who also worked as a police officer. The Green politician applauded the fact that some interior ministers no longer wait for Horst Seehofer, but want to have studies carried out themselves.

SPD politician Wiese explained that an investigation in close consultation with trade unions and works councils “could make the discussion more objective and provide preventive approaches to actively prevent such incidents in the future”. This also serves to protect the police officers in their day-to-day work and reinforces “the great number of those who have both feet on the ground of the Basic Law and who work daily for our democracy”.